Oscar divulga primeira lista com 10 categorias; veja indicados

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas dos Estados Unidos anunciou nesta quarta-feira, 21, os pré-indicados em 10 categorias para o 95º edição do Oscar. São elas: Documentário Longa-Metragem, Documentário Curta-Metragem, Melhor Filme Estrangeiro, Maquiagem e Cabelo, Trilha Sonora Original, Canção Original, Animação Curta Metragem, Curta Metragem Live Action, Efeitos Especiais.

Entre os filmes bem cotados, na categoria Melhor Filme Estrangeiro, está Argentina, 1985, com Ricardo Darín, que conta o julgamento histórico que condenou militares responsáveis pelas torturas durante a ditadura argentina. Já em efeitos visuais, concorrem filmes de grandes franquias, como a mais recente de Batman, Jurassic World Dominion, Animais Fantásticos: Os Segredos de Dumbledore e Top Gun: Maverick.

Confira a lista completa

Melhor documentário de longa metragem

“All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

“Bad Axe”

“Children of the Mist”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love” (Vulcões: A Tragédia de Katia e Maurice Krafft)

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song”

“Hidden Letters”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“The Janes” (Janes: Mulheres Anônimas)

“Last Flight Home”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Navalny”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory” (O Território)

Documentário curta-metragem

“American Justice on Trial: People v. Newton”

“Anastasia”

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices from a Plantation Prison”

“As Far as They Can Run”

“The Elephant Whisperers”

“The Flagmakers”

“Happiness Is £4 Million”

“Haulout”

“Holding Moses”

“How Do You Measure a Year?”

“The Martha Mitchell Effect”

“Nuisance Bear”

“Shut Up and Paint”

“Stranger at the Gate”

“38 at the Garden”

Melhor filme internacional

Argentina, “Argentina, 1985?

Áustria, “Corsage”

Bélgica, “Close”

Camboja, “Return to Seoul”

Dinamarca, “Holy Spider”

França, “Saint Omer”

Alemanha, “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Índia, “Last Film Show”

Irlanda, “The Quiet Girl”

México, “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”

Marrocos, “The Blue Caftan”

Paquistão, “Joyland”

Polônia, “EO”

Coreia do Sul, “Decision to Leave” (Decisão de Partir)

Suécia, “Cairo Conspiracy”

Cabelo e Maquiagem

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Nada de Novo no Front)

“Amsterdam”

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

“Blonde”

“Crimes of the Future” (Crimes do Futuro)

“Elvis”

“Emancipation” (Emancipação)

“The Whale”

Trilha sonora original

“All Quiet on the Western Front” (Nada de Novo no Front)

“Avatar: The Way of Water” (Avatar: O Caminho da Água)

“Babylon”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre)

“Devotion” (Irmãos de Honra)

“Don’t Worry Darling” (Não se preocupe, querida)

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” (Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo)

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (Pinóquio)

“Nope”

“She Said”

“The Woman King”

“Women Talking”

Canção original

“Time” de “Amsterdam”

“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” de Avatar: O Caminho da Água

“Lift Me Up” de Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre

“This Is A Life” de Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

“Ciao Papa” de Pinóquio

“Til You’re Home” de Um Homem Chamado Otto

“Naatu Naatu” de”RRR”

“My Mind & Me” from “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me”

“Good Afternoon” from “Spirited”

“Applause” de”Tell It like a Woman”

“Stand Up” de”Till”

“Hold My Hand” de”Top Gun: Maverick”

“Dust & Ash” de “The Voice of Dust and Ash”

“Carolina” de “Where the Crawdads Sing”

“New Body Rhumba” de “White Noise”

Animação Curta Metragem

“Black Slide”

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”

“The Debutante”

“The Flying Sailor”

“The Garbage Man”

“Ice Merchants”

“It’s Nice in Here”

“More than I Want to Remember”

“My Year of Dicks”

“New Moon”

“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

“Passenger”

“Save Ralph”

“Sierra”

“Steakhouse”

Curta metragem live action

“All in Favor”

“Almost Home”

“An Irish Goodbye”

“Ivalu”

“Le Pupille”

“The Lone Wolf”

“Nakam”

“Night Ride”

“Plastic Killer”

“The Red Suitcase”

“The Right Words”

“Sideral”

“The Treatment”

“Tula”

“Warsha”

Som

“All Quiet on the Western Front”

Avatar: O Caminho da Água

“Babylon”

“The Batman”

“Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre”

“Elvis”

Tudo em Todo o Lugar ao Mesmo Tempo

“Pinóquio”

“Moonage Daydream”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Efeitos especiais

“Nada de Novo no Front”

“Avatar: O Caminho da Água”

“The Batman”

“Pantera Negra: Wakanda Para Sempre”

“Doutor Estranho no Multiverso da Loucura”

“Animais Fantásticos, os segredos de Dumbledore”

“Jurassic World: Domínio”

“Nope”

“Thirteen Lives”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

Estadão conteúdo