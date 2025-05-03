Lady Gaga deve cantar mais de 20 músicas no show no Rio

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

Lady Gaga chega ao Rio de Janeiro neste sábado com o show da turnê do disco “Mayhem”, recém-lançado A apresentação, prevista para começar entre 21h e 21h30, deve ser dividida em cinco partes e ter músicas de vários álbuns da cantora.

A julgar pela recente apresentação da diva pop no México, esta deve ser a ordem das músicas do show, que será transmitido a partir das 21h15, no Multishow e no Globoplay, e depois da novela “Vale Tudo”, na Globo.

ATO I: OF VELVET AND VICE

Bloody Mary

Abracadabra

Judas

Scheiße

Garden of Eden

Poker Face

ATO II: AND SHE FELL INTO A GOTHIC DREAM

Perfect Celebrity

Disease

Paparazzi

Alejandro

The Beast

ATO III: THE BEAUTIFUL NIGHTMARE THAT KNOWS HER NAME

Killah

Zombieboy

Die With a Smile

How Bad Do U Want Me

ATO IV: TO WAKE HER IS TO LOSE HER

Shadow of a Man

Born This Way

Blade of Grass

Shallow

Vanish Into You

FINALE: ETERNAL ARIA OF THE MONSTER HEART

Bad Romance