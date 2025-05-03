Lady Gaga deve cantar mais de 20 músicas no show no Rio

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)
Lady Gaga chega ao Rio de Janeiro neste sábado com o show da turnê do disco “Mayhem”, recém-lançado A apresentação, prevista para começar entre 21h e 21h30, deve ser dividida em cinco partes e ter músicas de vários álbuns da cantora.
A julgar pela recente apresentação da diva pop no México, esta deve ser a ordem das músicas do show, que será transmitido a partir das 21h15, no Multishow e no Globoplay, e depois da novela “Vale Tudo”, na Globo.
ATO I: OF VELVET AND VICE
Bloody Mary
Abracadabra
Judas
Scheiße
Garden of Eden
Poker Face
ATO II: AND SHE FELL INTO A GOTHIC DREAM
Perfect Celebrity
Disease
Paparazzi
Alejandro
The Beast
ATO III: THE BEAUTIFUL NIGHTMARE THAT KNOWS HER NAME
Killah
Zombieboy
Die With a Smile
How Bad Do U Want Me
ATO IV: TO WAKE HER IS TO LOSE HER
Shadow of a Man
Born This Way
Blade of Grass
Shallow
Vanish Into You
FINALE: ETERNAL ARIA OF THE MONSTER HEART
Bad Romance