Casal adota cão com câncer e cria lista de desejos para fazer antes do animal partir

Marley’s Bucket List Get adopted ✅ Watch a sunset Walk on the beach Visit Wrigley Field Eat a burger ✅ Ride on a boat Walk across a bridge ‼️Ride in a fire engine ✅‼️ Be a police dog for a day Meet someone famous Get my own Cubs shirt Go to a drive in movie Get a cupcake from Sprinkles Cupcakes Inspire someone to adopt a senior dog Ride topless with my family in our Jeep Visit a waterfall Have professional pictures taken Explore a creek Try an ice cream cone Win on a scratch off ticket Try a chicken nugget See the Bean Meet the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Visit my local Hospice office Receive postcards from all over the country Today was the day that I got to ride in a fire engine! I would like to say thank you to my grandpa who is a volunteer at the St. Anne Fire Protection District! He took me for the very best ride EVER! I love sitting super tall in the engine! Another ✅ on my bucket list! 😊 #dog #dogs #marley #marleysmiles #bucketlistmarley #bucketlist #fireenginedog #pitbull #pittie #StAnneFire #dogsofinstagram #dogsofinsta #rescue #rescued #adopt #adoption #adopted #firetruck #red #bigredtruck #gomarleygo #shelter #doglivesmatter @theellenshow @ellentube @pawsup @cubs @glennondoyle @marleysmiles_