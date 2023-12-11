Globo de Ouro indica ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ e ‘Succession’

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

A Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira (11) os indicados à 81ª edição do Globo de Ouro, importante termômetro para o Oscar.

Este Globo de Ouro será a primeira grande premiação de Hollywood as greves de roteiristas e atores que paralisaram a indústria por mais de cem dias neste ano.

Veja a lista completa de indicados abaixo:

*

MELHOR FILME  DRAMA

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

MELHOR FILME  COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

“Air”

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Poor Things”

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Suzume”

“Wish”

MELHOR FILME ESTRANGEIRO

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Fallen Leaves”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos  “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan  “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese  “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song  “Past Lives”

MELHOR ATRIZ  DRAMA

Lily Gladstone  “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan  “Maestro”Sandra Hüller  “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening  “Nyad”

Greta Lee  “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny  “Priscilla”

MELHOR ATRIZ – COMÉDIA/MUSICALFantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Alma Pöysti, “Fallen Leaves”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

MELHOR ATOR – COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Nicolas Cage  “Dream Scenario”

Timothée Chalamet  “Wonka”

Matt Damon  “Air”

Paul Giamatti  “The Holdovers”

Joaquin Phoenix  “Beau Is Afraid”

Jeffrey Wright  “American Fiction”

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Emily Blunt  “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks  “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster  “Nyad”

Julianne Moore  “May December”

Rosamund Pike  “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph  “The Holdovers”

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Willem Dafoe  “Poor Things”

Robert DeNiro  “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr.  “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling  “Barbie”

Charles Melton  “May December”

Mark Ruffalo  “Poor Things”

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Joe Hisaishi, “The Boy and the Heron”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

MELHOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

“Barbie”  “What Was I Made For?”

“Barbie”  “I’m Just Ken”

“Barbie”  “Dance the Night”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”  “Peaches”

“She Came To Me”  “Addicted to Romance”

“Rustin” – “Road to Freedom”

MELHOR ROTEIRO

“Barbie”  Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

“Poor Things”  Tony McNamara

“Oppenheimer”  Christopher Nolan

“Killers of the Flower Moon”  Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

“Past Lives”  Celine Song

“Anatomy of a Fall”  Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

SÉRIES

MELHOR SÉRIE  DRAMA

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

MELHOR ATRIZ  DRAMA

Helen Mirren  “1932”

Bella Ramsay  “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell  “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook  “Succession”

Imelda Staunton  “The Crown”

Emma Stone  “The Curse”

MELHOR ATOR  DRAMA

Brian Cox  “Succession”

Kieran Culkin  “Succession”

Gary Oldman  “Slow Horses”

Pedro Pascal  “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong  “Succession”

Dominic West  “The Crown”

MELHOR ATRIZ  COMÉDIA/MUSICAL

Ayo Edebiri  “The Bear”

Natasha Lyonne  “Poker Face”

Quinta Brunson  “Abbott Elementary”

Rachel Brosnahan  “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Selena Gomez  “Only Murders in the Building”

Elle Fanning – “The Great”

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“All the Light We Cannot See” (Netflix)

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

“Fargo” (FX)

MELHOR ATRIZ  MINISSÉRIE, ANTOLOGIA OU TELEFILME

Riley Keough  “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson  “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen  “Love and Death”

Juno Temple  “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz  “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong  “Beef”

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Billy Crudup  “The Morning Show”

Matthew Macfadyen  “Succession”

James Marsden  “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach  “The Bear”

Alan Ruck  “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård  “Succession”

