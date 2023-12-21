Brasil fica fora dos pré-indicados ao Oscar 2024, que tem ‘Barbie’ e ‘Oppenheimer’

Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de “Retratos Fantasmas”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho

Diogo Bachega

São Paulo – SP

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunciou listas de pré-indicados de dez categorias de sua 96ª edição. A lista final deve der divulgada em 23 de janeiro do próximo ano.

Foram divulgados os pré-indicados a dez categorias -melhor documentário, melhor curta em documentário, melhor curta, melhor curta animado, melhor canção original, melhor mixagem sonora, melhor trilha sonora, melhor filme internacional, melhor maquiagem e cabelo e melhores efeitos visuais.

O Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de “Retratos Fantasmas”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, que não aparece entre os nomes selecionados.

Veja a lista.

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

– “American Symphony”

– “Apolonia, Apolonia”

– “Beyond Utopia”

– “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

– “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

– “The Eternal Memory”

– “Four Daughters”

– “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

– “In the Rearview”

– “Stamped from the Beginning”

– “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

– “A Still Small Voice”

– “32 Sounds”

– “To Kill a Tiger”

– “20 Days in Mariupol”

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM

– “The ABCs of Book Banning”

– “The Barber of Little Rock”

– “Bear”

– “Between Earth & Sky”

– “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

– “Camp Courage”

– “Deciding Vote”

– “How We Get Free”

– “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

– “Island in Between”

– “The Last Repair Shop”

– “Last Song from Kabul”

– “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”

– “Oasis”

– “Wings of Dust”

MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL

– Armênia, “Amerikatsi”

– Butão, “The Monk and the Gun”

– Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”

– Finlândia, “Fallen Leaves”

– França, “The Taste of Things”

– Alemanha, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

– Islândia, “Godland”

– Itália, “Io Capitano”

– Japão, “Perfect Days”

– México, “Totem”

– Marrocos, “The Mother of All Lies”

– Espanha, “Society of the Snow”

– Tunísia, “Four Daughters”

– Ucrânia, “20 Days in Mariupol”

– Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”

MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E CABELO

– “Beau tem Medo”

– “Ferrari”

– “Golda”

– “Assassinos da Lua das Flores”

– “A Última Viagem de Demeter”

– “Maestro”

– “Napoleão”

– “Oppenheimer”

– “Pobres Criaturas”

– “A Sociedade da neve”

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

– “Barbie”

– “The Creator”

– “Ferrari”

– “The Killer”

– “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– “Maestro”

– “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

– “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer”

– “The Zone of Interest”

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

– “American Fiction”

– “American Symphony”

– “Barbie”

– “The Boy and the Heron”

– “The Color Purple”

– “Elemental”

– “The Holdovers”

– “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

– “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– “Oppenheimer”

– “Poor Things”

– “Saltburn”

– “Society of the Snow”

– “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

– “The Zone of Interest”

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

– “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

– “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”

– “Dance The Night” from “Barbie”

– “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

– “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

– “Keep It Movin'” from “The Color Purple”

– “Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”

– “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

– “High Life” from “Flora and Son”

– “Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”

– “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

– “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

– “Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”

– “Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”

– “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM ANIMAÇÃO

– “Boom”

– “Eeva”

– “Humo (Smoke)”

– “I’m Hip”

– “A Kind of Testament”

– “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

– “Letter to a Pig”

– “Ninety-Five Senses”

– “Once upon a Studio”

– “Our Uniform”

– “Pachyderme”

– “Pete”

– “27”

– “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

– “Wild Summon”

MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM

– “The After”

– “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

– “An Avocado Pit”

– “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

– “Dead Cat”

– “Good Boy”

– “Invincible”

– “Invisible Border”

– “Knight of Fortune”

– “The One Note Man”

– “Red, White and Blue”

– “The Shepherd”

– “Strange Way of Life”

– “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

– “The Creator”

– “Godzilla Minus One”

– “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

– “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

– “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

– “Napoleon”

– “Poor Things”

– “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

– “Society of the Snow”

– “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”