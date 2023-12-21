Brasil fica fora dos pré-indicados ao Oscar 2024, que tem ‘Barbie’ e ‘Oppenheimer’
Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de “Retratos Fantasmas”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho
Folhapress
Diogo Bachega
São Paulo – SP
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas de Hollywood anunciou listas de pré-indicados de dez categorias de sua 96ª edição. A lista final deve der divulgada em 23 de janeiro do próximo ano.
Foram divulgados os pré-indicados a dez categorias -melhor documentário, melhor curta em documentário, melhor curta, melhor curta animado, melhor canção original, melhor mixagem sonora, melhor trilha sonora, melhor filme internacional, melhor maquiagem e cabelo e melhores efeitos visuais.
O Brasil ficou de fora das indicações. Seu indicado era o documentário de “Retratos Fantasmas”, de Kleber Mendonça Filho, que não aparece entre os nomes selecionados.
Veja a lista.
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
– “American Symphony”
– “Apolonia, Apolonia”
– “Beyond Utopia”
– “Bobi Wine: The People’s President”
– “Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”
– “The Eternal Memory”
– “Four Daughters”
– “Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”
– “In the Rearview”
– “Stamped from the Beginning”
– “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”
– “A Still Small Voice”
– “32 Sounds”
– “To Kill a Tiger”
– “20 Days in Mariupol”
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA-METRAGEM
– “The ABCs of Book Banning”
– “The Barber of Little Rock”
– “Bear”
– “Between Earth & Sky”
– “Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
– “Camp Courage”
– “Deciding Vote”
– “How We Get Free”
– “If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”
– “Island in Between”
– “The Last Repair Shop”
– “Last Song from Kabul”
– “Nai Nai & Wài Pó”
– “Oasis”
– “Wings of Dust”
MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL
– Armênia, “Amerikatsi”
– Butão, “The Monk and the Gun”
– Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”
– Finlândia, “Fallen Leaves”
– França, “The Taste of Things”
– Alemanha, “The Teachers’ Lounge”
– Islândia, “Godland”
– Itália, “Io Capitano”
– Japão, “Perfect Days”
– México, “Totem”
– Marrocos, “The Mother of All Lies”
– Espanha, “Society of the Snow”
– Tunísia, “Four Daughters”
– Ucrânia, “20 Days in Mariupol”
– Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”
MELHOR MAQUIAGEM E CABELO
– “Beau tem Medo”
– “Ferrari”
– “Golda”
– “Assassinos da Lua das Flores”
– “A Última Viagem de Demeter”
– “Maestro”
– “Napoleão”
– “Oppenheimer”
– “Pobres Criaturas”
– “A Sociedade da neve”
MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM
– “Barbie”
– “The Creator”
– “Ferrari”
– “The Killer”
– “Killers of the Flower Moon”
– “Maestro”
– “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
– “Napoleon” “Oppenheimer”
– “The Zone of Interest”
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA
– “American Fiction”
– “American Symphony”
– “Barbie”
– “The Boy and the Heron”
– “The Color Purple”
– “Elemental”
– “The Holdovers”
– “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
– “Killers of the Flower Moon”
– “Oppenheimer”
– “Poor Things”
– “Saltburn”
– “Society of the Snow”
– “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
– “The Zone of Interest”
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
– “It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”
– “Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” from “Asteroid City”
– “Dance The Night” from “Barbie”
– “I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”
– “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”
– “Keep It Movin'” from “The Color Purple”
– “Superpower (I)” from “The Color Purple”
– “The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”
– “High Life” from “Flora and Son”
– “Meet In The Middle” from “Flora and Son”
– “Can’t Catch Me Now” from “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”
– “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”
– “Quiet Eyes” from “Past Lives”
– “Road To Freedom” from “Rustin”
– “Am I Dreaming” from “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM EM ANIMAÇÃO
– “Boom”
– “Eeva”
– “Humo (Smoke)”
– “I’m Hip”
– “A Kind of Testament”
– “Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”
– “Letter to a Pig”
– “Ninety-Five Senses”
– “Once upon a Studio”
– “Our Uniform”
– “Pachyderme”
– “Pete”
– “27”
– “War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
– “Wild Summon”
MELHOR CURTA-METRAGEM
– “The After”
– “The Anne Frank Gift Shop”
– “An Avocado Pit”
– “Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”
– “Dead Cat”
– “Good Boy”
– “Invincible”
– “Invisible Border”
– “Knight of Fortune”
– “The One Note Man”
– “Red, White and Blue”
– “The Shepherd”
– “Strange Way of Life”
– “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
– “The Creator”
– “Godzilla Minus One”
– “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”
– “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
– “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”
– “Napoleon”
– “Poor Things”
– “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”
– “Society of the Snow”
– “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Você pode gostar
JBr SHOPPING
Use o código "JBR" e ganhe 10% de desconto