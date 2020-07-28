Charlie Brown Jr. é confirmado na trilha sonora de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

PUBLICIDADE

Nesta terça-feira (28), a Activision realizou evento para anunciar a trilha sonora de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.O game irá contar com músicas inéditas e algumas dos títulos originais.

Entre as 37 novas músicas está o som de Charlie Brown Jr.!

Confira a lista completa:

A Tribe Called Quest

A. Swayze & the Ghosts

Alex Lahey

All Talk

American Nightmare

Backchat

Baker Boy

Billy Talent

Black Prez ft. Kid Something

CHAII

Charlie Brown Jr.

Cherry Kola

Chick Norris

Craig Craig ft. Icy Black

Crush Effect ft. KARRA

Destroy Boys

DZ Deathrays

FIDLAR

JunkBunny

Less Than Jake

Machine Gun Kelly

Merkules

MxPx

Pkew Pkew Pkew

Reel Big Fish

Rough Francis

Screaming Females

Skepta

Spilt Milk

Strung Out

Sublime

Super Best Frens Club

The Ataris

Token

Tyrone Briggs

Viagra Boys

Zebrahead

As músicas dos títulos originais também foram reveladas e o jogo terá Bad Religion, The Vandals e Rage Against the Machine!, entre outros.

Confira todos:

Anthrax

Bad Religion

Consumed

Dead Kennedys

Dub Pistols

Even Rude

Fu Manchu

Goldfinger

Lagwagon

Millencolin

Naughty by Nature

Papa Roach

Powerman 5000

Primus

Rage Against the Machine

Speedealer

Styles of Beyond

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Machines

Swingin’ Utters

The Ernies

The Vandals

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 será lançado em 4 de setembro para PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC (via Epic).

