Charlie Brown Jr. é confirmado na trilha sonora de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
São 37 novas músicas e algumas faixas do jogo original
Nesta terça-feira (28), a Activision realizou evento para anunciar a trilha sonora de Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2.O game irá contar com músicas inéditas e algumas dos títulos originais.
Entre as 37 novas músicas está o som de Charlie Brown Jr.!
Confira a lista completa:
A Tribe Called Quest
A. Swayze & the Ghosts
Alex Lahey
All Talk
American Nightmare
Backchat
Baker Boy
Billy Talent
Black Prez ft. Kid Something
CHAII
Charlie Brown Jr.
Cherry Kola
Chick Norris
Craig Craig ft. Icy Black
Crush Effect ft. KARRA
Destroy Boys
DZ Deathrays
FIDLAR
JunkBunny
Less Than Jake
Machine Gun Kelly
Merkules
MxPx
Pkew Pkew Pkew
Reel Big Fish
Rough Francis
Screaming Females
Skepta
Spilt Milk
Strung Out
Sublime
Super Best Frens Club
The Ataris
Token
Tyrone Briggs
Viagra Boys
Zebrahead
As músicas dos títulos originais também foram reveladas e o jogo terá Bad Religion, The Vandals e Rage Against the Machine!, entre outros.
Confira todos:
Anthrax
Bad Religion
Consumed
Dead Kennedys
Dub Pistols
Even Rude
Fu Manchu
Goldfinger
Lagwagon
Millencolin
Naughty by Nature
Papa Roach
Powerman 5000
Primus
Rage Against the Machine
Speedealer
Styles of Beyond
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Machines
Swingin’ Utters
The Ernies
The Vandals
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 será lançado em 4 de setembro para PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC (via Epic).