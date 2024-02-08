Neymar é o 6º atleta mais bem pago do mundo, aponta estudo

No topo do ranking está Cristiano Ronaldo, com um total de 275 milhões de dólares (R$ 1,3 bilhão). Fechando o top 3 estão o golfista Jon Ram

SÃO PAULO

(UOL/FOLHAPRESS) Neymar foi o sexto atleta mais bem pago do mundo em 2023 e é o único brasileiro que aparece na lista do top 100. O craque brasileiro recebeu 86 milhões de dólares em salários e bônus e mais 35 milhões de dólares em endosso, totalizando 121 milhões de dólares (R$ 600,1 milhões, na cotação desta quinta-feira (8) em 2023. No topo do ranking está Cristiano Ronaldo, com um total de 275 milhões de dólares (R$ 1,3 bilhão). Fechando o top 3 estão o golfista Jon Ram (203 milhões de dólares – R$ 1 bilhão) e Lionel Messi (130 milhões de dólares – R$ 644,8 milhões), respectivamente. A maior parte da lista é composta por atletas que nasceram nos Estados Unidos. Ao todo, eles são 65 dos 100 mencionados. Dentre os esportes citados estão: futebol, basquete, golfe, futebol americano, tênis, beisebol, boxe e Fórmula 1. O salário e o prêmio em dinheiro incluem todos os bônus pagos, incluindo contratações, incentivos, playoffs e pagamento de All-Star Games. A receita de endosso inclui ganhos de patrocínios, licenciamento, royalties, memorabilia, aparições, design de campos de golfe, mídia, ofertas de livros e concessionárias de automóveis de marca. CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE CONFIRA O RANKING 1 Cristiano Ronaldo (futebol) $275M 2 Jon Rahm (golfe) $203M 3 Lionel Messi (futebol) $130M 4 LeBron James (basquete) $125.7M CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE 5 Kylian Mbappé (futebol) $125M 6 Neymar (futebol) $121M 7 Stephen Curry (basquete) $98.9M 8 Giannis Antetokounmpo (basquete) $88.4M CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE 9 Kevin Durant (basquete) $86.9M 10 Patrick Mahomes (futebol americano) $84.3M 11 Lamar Jackson (futebol americano) $82.5M CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE 12 Karim Benzema (futebol) $78M CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE 13 Rory McIlroy (golfe) $77.4M 14 Tiger Woods (golfe) $77.2M 15 Max Verstappen (Fórmula 1) $75M 16 Shohei Ohtani (beisebol) $70M 17 Canelo Álvarez (boxe) $66M 18 Erling Haaland (futebol) $63M 19 Lewis Hamilton (Fórmula 1) $62M 20 Max Scherzer (beisebol) $60.8M 21 Damian Lillard (basquete) $60.3M 22 Klay Thompson (basquete) $60.1M 23 Mohamed Salah (futebol) $56M 24 Anthony Joshua (boxe) $55M 25 Russell Westbrook (basquete) $54M 26 Nick Bosa (futebol americano) $53.6M 27 Viktor Hovland (golfe) $52.3M 27 Scottie Scheffler (golfe) $52.3M 29 James Harden (basquete) $51.6M 30 Joe Burrow (futebol americano) $51.5M 31 Paul George (basquete) $51.1M 32 Bradley Beal (basquete)$50.5M 33 Kawhi Leonard (basquete) $50.1M 34 Luka Dončić (basquete) $49.7M 35 Jimmy Butler (basquete) $47.9M 36 Daniel Jones (futebol americano) $47.5M 37 Jake Paul (boxe) $47M 38 Joel Embiid (basquete) $46.8M 39 Brooks Koepka (golfe) $46.7M 40 Deshaun Watson (futebol americano) $46.5M 41 Devin Booker (basquete) $46.3M 42 Aaron Rodgers (futebol americano) $45.9M 43 Nikola Jokic (basquete) $45.7M 44 Anthony Davis (basquete) $45.5M 45 Dak Prescott (futebol americano) $45M 46 Novak Djokovic (tênis) $44.9M 47 Trae Young (basquete) $44.7M 48 Justin Verlander (beisebol) $44.5M 49 Aaron Judge (beiseol) $44M 50 Zach LaVine (basquete) $43.7M 51 Cameron Smith (golfe) $43.3M 52 Kyrie Irving (basquete) $43.2M 53 Jordan Spieth (golfe) $42.9M 54 Gervonta Davis (boxe) $42.5M 54 Kyler Murray (futebol americano) $42.5M 56 Carlos Alcaraz (tênis) $42.2M 57 Jamal Murray (basquete) $41M 58 Ryan Garcia (boxe) $40.5M 58 Mike Trout (beisebol) $40.5M 60 Donovan Mitchell (basquete) $40.4M 61 Rudy Gobert (basquete) $40.2M 61 Talor Gooch (golfe) $40.2M 63 Jayson Tatum (basquete) $40.1M 64 Tyson Fury (boxe) $40M 65 Rashan Gary (futebol americano) $39.9M 66 Tobias Harris (basquete) $39.3M 67 Chris Paul (basquete) $38.5M 68 Ben Simmons (basquete) $38.4M 69 Anthony Rendon (beisebol) $38.3M 70 Russell Wilson (futebol americano) $38M 70 Sadio Mané (futebol) $38M 70 Pascal Siakam (basquete) $38M 73 CJ McCollum (basquete) $37.9M 74 Jrue Holiday (basquete) $37.8M 75 Zion Williamson (basquete) $37.6M 76 Corey Seager (beisebol) $37.5M 76 Gerrit Cole (beisebol) $37.5M 78 Karl-Anthony Towns (basquete) $37.2M 79 Carlos Correa (beisebol) $37M 79 Josh Allen (futebol americano) $37M 81 Kristaps Porziņģis (basquete) $36.7M 82 Brandon Ingram (basquete) $36.1M 83 Riyad Mahrez (futebol) $36M 83 Robert Lewandowski (futebol) $36M 85 Chris Lindstrom (futebol americano) $35.8M 86 Dustin Johnson (golfe) $35.7M 87 Khris Middleton (basquete) $35.3M 88 Kevin De Bruyne (futebol) $35M 89 Michael Porter Jr. (basquete) $33.9M 90 Orlando Brown Jr. (futebol americano) $33.8M 91 Gordon Hayward (basquete) $33.7M 92 Stephen Strasburg (beisebol) $33.6M 93 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (basquete) $33.5M 94 Bryce Harper (beisebol) $33.2M 95 Kirk Cousins (futebol americano) $33M 96 De’Aaron Fox (basquete) $32.9M 97 Miguel Cabrera (beisebol) $32.8M 98 Bam Adebayo (basquete) $32.7M 99 Giancarlo Stanton (beisebol) $32.6M 100 Derek Carr (futebol americano) $32.5M

