Grammy dá primeiro troféu da carreira de Miley Cyrus por hit ‘Flowers
GUILHERME LUIS
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)
Aconteceu na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começou às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorreu na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.
O prêmio deste ano teve entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo.
Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.
Álbum do ano
- – ‘World Music Radio’, Jon Batiste
- – ‘The Record’, Boygenius
- – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus
- – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey
- – ‘The Age of Pleasure’, Janelle Monáe
- – ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo
- – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift
- – ‘SOS’, SZA
Gravação do ano
- – ‘Worship’, Jon Batiste
- – ‘Not Strong Enough’, Boygenius
- – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
- – ‘On My Mama’, Victoria Monét
- – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
- – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift
- – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA
Canção do ano
- – ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey
- – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift
- – ‘Butterfly’, Crazy Town
- – ‘Dance the Night’, Dua Lipa
- – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
- – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA
- – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
VENCEDORA
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
Melhor performance pop solo
- – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
- – ‘Paint the Town Red’, Doja Cat
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
- – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
- – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift
VENCEDORA
- – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo
– ‘Thousand Miles’, Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile
– ‘Candy Necklace’, Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste
– ‘Never Felt So Alone’, Labrinth e Billie Eilish
– ‘Karma’, Taylor Swift e Ice Spice
– ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers
VENCEDORES
- – ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers
Melhor gravação de pop dance
- – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray
- – ‘Miracle’, Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding
- – ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue
- – ‘One in a Million’, Bebe Rexha e David Guetta
- – ‘Rush’, Troye Sivan
VENCEDEORA
- – ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue
Melhor álbum de pop vocal
- – ‘Chemistry’, Kelly Clarkson
- – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus
- – ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo
- – ‘(Subtract)’, Ed Sheeran
- – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift
VENCEDORA
- – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift
Melhor álbum de rock
– ‘But Here We Are’, Foo Fighters
– ‘Starcatcher’, Greta Van Fleet
– ’72 Seasons’, Metallica
– ‘This is Why’, Paramore
– ‘In Times New Roman…’, Queens of the Stone Age
VENCEDOR
- – ‘This is Why’, Paramore
Melhor performance alternativa
- – ‘Belinda Says’, Alvvays
- – ‘Body Paint’, Arctic Monkeys
- – ‘Cool About It’, Boygenius
- – ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey
- – ‘This Is Why’, Paramore
VENCEDOR
- – ‘This is Why’, Paramore
Melhor álbum alternativo
- – ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys
- – ‘The Record’, Boygenius
- – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey
- – ‘Cracker Island’, Gorillaz
- – ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’, PJ Harvey
VENCEDORAS
- – ‘The Record’, Boygenius
Melhor canção de R&B
- – Coco Jones ICU
- – Halle Angel
- – Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley Back to Love
- – SZA Snooze
- – Victoria Monét On My Mama
VENCEDORA
- – SZA Snooze
Melhor performance de R&B
- – ‘Summer Too Hot’, Chris Brown
- – ‘Back to Love’, Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley
- – ‘ICU’, Coco Jones
- – ‘How Does It Make You Feel’, Victoria Monét
- – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA
VENCEDORA
- – ‘ICU’, Coco jones
Melhor álbum de R&B
- – ‘Girls Night Out’, Babyface
- – ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’, Coco Jones
- – ‘Special Occasion’, Emily King
- – ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Monét
- – ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’, Summer Walker
VENCEDORA
- – ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Monét
Melhor álbum de country
- – ‘Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’, Kelsea Ballerini
- – ‘Brothers Osborne’, Brothers Osborne
- – ‘Zach Bryan’, Zach Bryan
- – ‘Rustin In The Rain’, Tyler Childers
- – ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson
VENCEDORA
- – ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson
- Melhor performance de rap melódico
- – ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, Burna Boy e 21 Savage
- – ‘Attention’, Doja Cat
- – ‘Spin Bout U’, Drake e 21 Savage
- – ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole
- – ‘Low’, SZA
VENCEDORES
- – ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole
- Melhor álbum de música urbana
- – ‘Saturno’, Rauw Alejandro
- – ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G
- – ‘Data’, Tainy
VENCEDORA
- – ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G
- Revelação do ano
- – Gracie Abrams
- – Fred Again
- – Ice Spice
- – Jelly Roll
- – Coco Jones
- – Noah Kahan
- – Victoria Monét
- – The War and Treaty
Melhor trilha sonora
- – ‘Barbie’
- – ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
- – ‘Os Fabelmans’
- – ‘Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino’
- – ‘Oppenheimer’
VENCEDOR
- – ‘Oppenheimer’
Melhor canção para obra audiovisual
- – ‘Barbie World’, de ‘Barbie’
- – ‘Dance the Night’, de ‘Barbie’
- – ‘I’m Just Ken’, de ‘Barbie’
- – ‘Lift Me Up’, de ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, de ‘Barbie’
VENCEDORA
- – ‘What Was I Made For?’, de ‘Barbie’
