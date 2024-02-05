Jornal de Brasília

Grammy dá primeiro troféu da carreira de Miley Cyrus por hit 'Flowers

Grammy dá primeiro troféu da carreira de Miley Cyrus por hit ‘Flowers

O prêmio deste ano teve entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo
Por Redação Jornal de Brasília 05/02/2024 6h14
Photo by Valerie Macon / AFP

GUILHERME LUIS
SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

Aconteceu na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começou às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorreu na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.

O prêmio deste ano teve entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo.

Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.

Álbum do ano

  • – ‘World Music Radio’, Jon Batiste
  • – ‘The Record’, Boygenius
  • – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus
  • – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey
  • – ‘The Age of Pleasure’, Janelle Monáe
  • – ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift
  • – ‘SOS’, SZA

Gravação do ano

  • – ‘Worship’, Jon Batiste
  • – ‘Not Strong Enough’, Boygenius
  • – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
  • – ‘On My Mama’, Victoria Monét
  • – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift
  • – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA

Canção do ano

  • – ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey
  • – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift
  • – ‘Butterfly’, Crazy Town
  • – ‘Dance the Night’, Dua Lipa
  • – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
  • – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA
  • – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

Melhor performance pop solo

  • – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus
  • – ‘Paint the Town Red’, Doja Cat
  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish
  • – ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

– ‘Thousand Miles’, Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile
– ‘Candy Necklace’, Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste
– ‘Never Felt So Alone’, Labrinth e Billie Eilish
– ‘Karma’, Taylor Swift e Ice Spice
– ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

VENCEDORES

  • – ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

Melhor gravação de pop dance

  • – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray
  • – ‘Miracle’, Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding
  • – ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue
  • – ‘One in a Million’, Bebe Rexha e David Guetta
  • – ‘Rush’, Troye Sivan

VENCEDEORA

  • – ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue

Melhor álbum de pop vocal

  • – ‘Chemistry’, Kelly Clarkson
  • – ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus
  • – ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – ‘(Subtract)’, Ed Sheeran
  • – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum de rock

– ‘But Here We Are’, Foo Fighters

– ‘Starcatcher’, Greta Van Fleet

– ’72 Seasons’, Metallica

– ‘This is Why’, Paramore

– ‘In Times New Roman…’, Queens of the Stone Age

VENCEDOR

  • – ‘This is Why’, Paramore

Melhor performance alternativa

  • – ‘Belinda Says’, Alvvays
  • – ‘Body Paint’, Arctic Monkeys
  • – ‘Cool About It’, Boygenius
  • – ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey
  • – ‘This Is Why’, Paramore

VENCEDOR

  • – ‘This is Why’, Paramore

Melhor álbum alternativo

  • – ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys
  • – ‘The Record’, Boygenius
  • – ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey
  • – ‘Cracker Island’, Gorillaz
  • – ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’, PJ Harvey

VENCEDORAS

  • – ‘The Record’, Boygenius

Melhor canção de R&B

  • – Coco Jones ICU
  • – Halle Angel
  • – Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley Back to Love
  • – SZA Snooze
  • – Victoria Monét On My Mama

VENCEDORA

  • – SZA  Snooze

Melhor performance de R&B

  • – ‘Summer Too Hot’, Chris Brown
  • – ‘Back to Love’, Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley
  • – ‘ICU’, Coco Jones
  • – ‘How Does It Make You Feel’, Victoria Mone&#769;t
  • – ‘Kill Bill’, SZA

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘ICU’, Coco jones

Melhor álbum de R&B

  • – ‘Girls Night Out’, Babyface
  • – ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’, Coco Jones
  • – ‘Special Occasion’, Emily King
  • – ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Mone&#769;t
  • – ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’, Summer Walker

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Mone&#769;t

Melhor álbum de country

  • – ‘Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’, Kelsea Ballerini
  • – ‘Brothers Osborne’, Brothers Osborne
  • – ‘Zach Bryan’, Zach Bryan
  • – ‘Rustin In The Rain’, Tyler Childers
  • – ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson
  • Melhor performance de rap melódico
  • – ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, Burna Boy e 21 Savage
  • – ‘Attention’, Doja Cat
  • – ‘Spin Bout U’, Drake e 21 Savage
  • – ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole
  • – ‘Low’, SZA

VENCEDORES

  • – ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole
  • Melhor álbum de música urbana
  • – ‘Saturno’, Rauw Alejandro
  • – ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G
  • – ‘Data’, Tainy

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G
  • Revelação do ano
  • – Gracie Abrams
  • – Fred Again
  • – Ice Spice
  • – Jelly Roll
  • – Coco Jones
  • – Noah Kahan
  • – Victoria Monét
  • – The War and Treaty

Melhor trilha sonora

  • – ‘Barbie’
  • – ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre
  • – ‘Os Fabelmans’
  • – ‘Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino’
  • – ‘Oppenheimer’

VENCEDOR

  • – ‘Oppenheimer’

Melhor canção para obra audiovisual

  • – ‘Barbie World’, de ‘Barbie’
  • – ‘Dance the Night’, de ‘Barbie’
  • – ‘I’m Just Ken’, de ‘Barbie’
  • – ‘Lift Me Up’, de ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’
  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, de ‘Barbie’

VENCEDORA

  • – ‘What Was I Made For?’, de ‘Barbie’






