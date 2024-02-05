Grammy dá primeiro troféu da carreira de Miley Cyrus por hit ‘Flowers

O prêmio deste ano teve entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo

GUILHERME LUIS

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS)

Aconteceu na noite deste domingo a 66ª edição do Grammy, maior premiação da indústria musical. A cerimônia começou às 22h no horário de Brasília e ocorreu na Arena Crypto.com, em Los Angeles, com a presença de vários cantores e bandas populares.

O prêmio deste ano teve entre os seus principais indicados as artistas SZA, Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey e Olivia Rodrigo.

Confira, abaixo, a lista dos principais vencedores.

Álbum do ano

– ‘World Music Radio’, Jon Batiste

– ‘The Record’, Boygenius

– ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus

– ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey

– ‘The Age of Pleasure’, Janelle Monáe

– ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

– ‘SOS’, SZA

Gravação do ano

– ‘Worship’, Jon Batiste

– ‘Not Strong Enough’, Boygenius

– ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus

– ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

– ‘On My Mama’, Victoria Monét

– ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift

– ‘Kill Bill’, SZA

Canção do ano

– ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey

– ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift

– ‘Butterfly’, Crazy Town

– ‘Dance the Night’, Dua Lipa

– ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus

– ‘Kill Bill’, SZA

– ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

VENCEDORA

– ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

Melhor performance pop solo

– ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus

– ‘Paint the Town Red’, Doja Cat

– ‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish

– ‘Vampire’, Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘Anti-Hero’, Taylor Swift

VENCEDORA

– ‘Flowers’, Miley Cyrus

Melhor performance pop solo ou grupo

– ‘Thousand Miles’, Miley Cyrus e Brandi Carlile

– ‘Candy Necklace’, Lana Del Rey e Jon Batiste

– ‘Never Felt So Alone’, Labrinth e Billie Eilish

– ‘Karma’, Taylor Swift e Ice Spice

– ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

VENCEDORES

– ‘Ghost in the Machine’, SZA e Phoebe Bridgers

Melhor gravação de pop dance

– ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’, David Guetta, Anne-Marie e Coi Leray

– ‘Miracle’, Calvin Harris e Ellie Goulding

– ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue

– ‘One in a Million’, Bebe Rexha e David Guetta

– ‘Rush’, Troye Sivan

VENCEDEORA

– ‘Padam Padam’, Kylie Minogue

Melhor álbum de pop vocal

– ‘Chemistry’, Kelly Clarkson

– ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, Miley Cyrus

– ‘Guts’, Olivia Rodrigo

– ‘(Subtract)’, Ed Sheeran

– ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

VENCEDORA

– ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift

Melhor álbum de rock

– ‘But Here We Are’, Foo Fighters

– ‘Starcatcher’, Greta Van Fleet

– ’72 Seasons’, Metallica

– ‘This is Why’, Paramore

– ‘In Times New Roman…’, Queens of the Stone Age

VENCEDOR

– ‘This is Why’, Paramore

Melhor performance alternativa

– ‘Belinda Says’, Alvvays

– ‘Body Paint’, Arctic Monkeys

– ‘Cool About It’, Boygenius

– ‘A&W’, Lana Del Rey

– ‘This Is Why’, Paramore

VENCEDOR

– ‘This is Why’, Paramore

Melhor álbum alternativo

– ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys

– ‘The Record’, Boygenius

– ‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, Lana Del Rey

– ‘Cracker Island’, Gorillaz

– ‘I Inside the Old Year Dying’, PJ Harvey

VENCEDORAS

– ‘The Record’, Boygenius

Melhor canção de R&B

– Coco Jones ICU

– Halle Angel

– Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley Back to Love

– SZA Snooze

– Victoria Monét On My Mama

VENCEDORA

– SZA Snooze

Melhor performance de R&B

– ‘Summer Too Hot’, Chris Brown

– ‘Back to Love’, Robert Glasper featuring SiR e Alex Isley

– ‘ICU’, Coco Jones

– ‘How Does It Make You Feel’, Victoria Monét

– ‘Kill Bill’, SZA

VENCEDORA

– ‘ICU’, Coco jones

Melhor álbum de R&B

– ‘Girls Night Out’, Babyface

– ‘What I Didn’t Tell You’, Coco Jones

– ‘Special Occasion’, Emily King

– ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Monét

– ‘Clear 2: Soft Life’, Summer Walker

VENCEDORA

– ‘Jaguar 2’, Victoria Monét

Melhor álbum de country

– ‘Rolling Up The Welcome Mat’, Kelsea Ballerini

– ‘Brothers Osborne’, Brothers Osborne

– ‘Zach Bryan’, Zach Bryan

– ‘Rustin In The Rain’, Tyler Childers

– ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson

VENCEDORA

– ‘Bell Bottom Country’, Lainey Wilson

Melhor performance de rap melódico

– ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’, Burna Boy e 21 Savage

– ‘Attention’, Doja Cat

– ‘Spin Bout U’, Drake e 21 Savage

– ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole

– ‘Low’, SZA

VENCEDORES

– ‘All My Life’, Lil Durk e J. Cole

Melhor álbum de música urbana

– ‘Saturno’, Rauw Alejandro

– ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G

– ‘Data’, Tainy

VENCEDORA

– ‘Mañana Será Bonito’, Karol G

Revelação do ano

– Gracie Abrams

– Fred Again

– Ice Spice

– Jelly Roll

– Coco Jones

– Noah Kahan

– Victoria Monét

– The War and Treaty

Melhor trilha sonora

– ‘Barbie’

– ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre

– ‘Os Fabelmans’

– ‘Indiana Jones e a Relíquia do Destino’

– ‘Oppenheimer’

VENCEDOR

– ‘Oppenheimer’

Melhor canção para obra audiovisual

– ‘Barbie World’, de ‘Barbie’

– ‘Dance the Night’, de ‘Barbie’

– ‘I’m Just Ken’, de ‘Barbie’

– ‘Lift Me Up’, de ‘Pantera Negra: Wakanda para Sempre’

– ‘What Was I Made For?’, de ‘Barbie’

VENCEDORA