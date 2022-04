Iron Maiden desembarca no Brasil para shows em agosto e setembro

We’re excited to announce that 3 Brazilian shows have been added to the Legacy of the Beast World Tour!



Aug 27 – Curitiba, Pedreira Paulo Leminski

Aug 30 – Ribeirão Preto, Arena Eurobike

Sep 4 – São Paulo, Estádio do Morumbi



Tickets go onsale April 28!#IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/1WJBdZHb0p