Grammy 2022 anuncia seus vencedores; confira prêmios já entregues

Depois de ter sido adiado, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica voltará ao mundo com a presença do público

A Academia de Artes e Gravação começa a entregar as estatuetas da 64ª cerimônia do Grammy a partir das 17h deste domingo (3), quando ocorre a pré-cerimônia. A partir das 21h, serão entregues os prêmios das categorias principais.

Veja abaixo, em tempo real, os prêmios que já foram entregues.

Depois de ter sido adiado em alguns meses, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica americana voltará ao mundo de carne e osso com a presença do público.

Entre os indicados, todos os olhos estão voltados para Olivia Rodrigo, de 19 anos. Além de concorrer à artista revelação, Rodrigo é a única artista que disputa todas as três categorias mais importantes do prêmio –álbum, música e gravação do ano, frutos de “Sour”, seu primeiro disco.

Com isso, Rodrigo pode trilhar os mesmos passos de Billie Eilish, que aos 18 anos varreu a premiação no ano retrasado ao vencer as categorias principais com o álbum “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Eilish, aliás, concorre este ano com seu último disco, “Happier Than Ever”.

A cerimônia ainda deve ser marcada pela presença de Kanye West, que teve sua performance cancelada depois de ter atacado no Instagram o apresentador Pete Davidson, namorado de sua ex-mulher, Kim Kardashian.

West, que concorre nas categorias mais importantes –álbum do ano entre elas–, já chegou a publicar um vídeo fazendo xixi numa estatueta do Grammy. É considerando este histórico que não é difícil imaginar que alguma coisa fora do roteiro aconteça durante a cerimônia.

Veja os indicados e os vencedores já anunciados.

Álbum do ano

“We Are” – Jon Batiste

“Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.

“Montero” – Lil Nas X

“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

“Donda” – Kanye West

Canção do ano

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” – H.E.R.

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

Gravação do ano

‘”I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Artista revelação

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid LAROI

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Melhor performance solo pop

Anyone – Justin Bieber

Right On Time – Brandi Carlile

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop

I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco

Butter – BTS

Higher Power – Coldplay

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Melhor álbum vocal de pop

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop

Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton

Melhor performance de rock

Shot In The Dark – AC/DC

Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas

Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell

Ohms – Deftones

Making A Fire – Foo Fighters

Melhor performance de heavy metal

Genesis – Deftones

The Alien – Dream Theater

Amazonia – Gojira

Pushing The Tides – Mastodon

The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) – Rob Zombie

Melhor música de rock

All My Favorite Songs – Weezer

The Bandit – Kings Of Leon

Distance – Mammoth WVH

Find My Way – Paul McCartney

Waiting On A War – Foo Fighters

Melhor álbum de rock

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney

Melhor álbum alternativo

Shore – Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey

Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent

Melhor performance de R&B

Lost You – Snoh Aalegra

Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

Damage – H.E.R.

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor performance de R&B tradicional

I Need You – Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again – Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You – H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take – Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Melhor música de R&B

Damage – H.E.R.

Good Days – SZA

Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon

Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something To Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego

Melhor álbum de R&B

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Melhor álbum de rap

“The Off-Season” – J. Cole

“King’s Disease II” – Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator

“Donda” – Kanye West

Melhor música de rap

“Bath Salts” – DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas

“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” – Kanye West featuring JAY-Z

“M Y .L I F E” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Melhor performance de rap

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” – Cardi B

“M Y .L I F E” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

“Thot Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion

Melhor performance de rap melódico

“P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow

“WUSYANAM” – Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ig

“Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby

Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica

“Hero” – Afrojack e David Guetta

“Loom” – Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo

“Before” – James Blake

“Heartreak” – Bonobo e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs

You can do it” – Caribou

“Alive” – Rufus du Sol

“The Business” – Tiesto

Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica

“Subconsciously” – Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” – Illenium

“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” – Major Lazer

“Shockwave” – Marshmello

“Free Love” – Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” – Ten City

Melhor álbum de folk

One Night Lonely (Live) – Mary Chapin

Carpenter Long Violent History – Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) – Madison Cunningham

They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jaros

Melhor álbum de jazz latino

“Mirror mirror” – Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés

“The South Bronx Story” – Charles Henriquez

“Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

“Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Orchestra

“El arte del bolero” – Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo

Melhor álbum de pop latino

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Revelación- Selena Gomez

Melhor álbum de música urbana

Afrodisíaco – Raw

Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

Jose – J Balvin

KG0516 – Karol G

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 – Kali Uchis

Melhor álbum country

Skeletons – Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over – Christ Stapleton

Melhor música country

“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris

“Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” – Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” – Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

Produtor do ano, não clássico

Jack Antonoff

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Rogèt Chahayed

Melhor clipe

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Good 4u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Melhor filme musical

Insidie – Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix

Summer of Soul – Vários

Melhor trilha sonora

Bridgerton – Kris Bowers

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) – Ludwig Göransson

The Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross