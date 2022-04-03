Grammy 2022 anuncia seus vencedores; confira prêmios já entregues
Depois de ter sido adiado, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica voltará ao mundo com a presença do público
A Academia de Artes e Gravação começa a entregar as estatuetas da 64ª cerimônia do Grammy a partir das 17h deste domingo (3), quando ocorre a pré-cerimônia. A partir das 21h, serão entregues os prêmios das categorias principais.
Veja abaixo, em tempo real, os prêmios que já foram entregues.
Depois de ter sido adiado em alguns meses, o prêmio mais importante da indústria fonográfica americana voltará ao mundo de carne e osso com a presença do público.
Entre os indicados, todos os olhos estão voltados para Olivia Rodrigo, de 19 anos. Além de concorrer à artista revelação, Rodrigo é a única artista que disputa todas as três categorias mais importantes do prêmio –álbum, música e gravação do ano, frutos de “Sour”, seu primeiro disco.
Com isso, Rodrigo pode trilhar os mesmos passos de Billie Eilish, que aos 18 anos varreu a premiação no ano retrasado ao vencer as categorias principais com o álbum “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”. Eilish, aliás, concorre este ano com seu último disco, “Happier Than Ever”.
A cerimônia ainda deve ser marcada pela presença de Kanye West, que teve sua performance cancelada depois de ter atacado no Instagram o apresentador Pete Davidson, namorado de sua ex-mulher, Kim Kardashian.
West, que concorre nas categorias mais importantes –álbum do ano entre elas–, já chegou a publicar um vídeo fazendo xixi numa estatueta do Grammy. É considerando este histórico que não é difícil imaginar que alguma coisa fora do roteiro aconteça durante a cerimônia.
Veja os indicados e os vencedores já anunciados.
Álbum do ano
“We Are” – Jon Batiste
“Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber
“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Back Of My Mind” – H.E.R.
“Montero” – Lil Nas X
“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Evermore” – Taylor Swift
“Donda” – Kanye West
Canção do ano
“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran
“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Fight For You” – H.E.R.
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
Gravação do ano
‘”I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber com Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat e SZA
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
Artista revelação
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid LAROI
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Melhor performance solo pop
Anyone – Justin Bieber
Right On Time – Brandi Carlile
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
drivers license – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor performance em grupo ou dupla de pop
I Get A Kick Out Of You – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely – Justin Bieber & benny blanco
Butter – BTS
Higher Power – Coldplay
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Melhor álbum vocal de pop
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Mehor álbum vocal tradicional de pop
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
That’s Life – Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Melhor performance de rock
Shot In The Dark – AC/DC
Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas
Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell
Ohms – Deftones
Making A Fire – Foo Fighters
Melhor performance de heavy metal
Genesis – Deftones
The Alien – Dream Theater
Amazonia – Gojira
Pushing The Tides – Mastodon
The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Melhor música de rock
All My Favorite Songs – Weezer
The Bandit – Kings Of Leon
Distance – Mammoth WVH
Find My Way – Paul McCartney
Waiting On A War – Foo Fighters
Melhor álbum de rock
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
Melhor álbum alternativo
Shore – Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
Melhor performance de R&B
Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
Peaches – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
Damage – H.E.R.
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor performance de R&B tradicional
I Need You – Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again – Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You – H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take – Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Melhor música de R&B
Damage – H.E.R.
Good Days – SZA
Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
New Light – Eric Bellinger
Something To Say – Cory Henry
Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two – Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
Melhor álbum de R&B
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
We Are – Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind – H.E.R.
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Melhor álbum de rap
“The Off-Season” – J. Cole
“King’s Disease II” – Nas
“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator
“Donda” – Kanye West
Melhor música de rap
“Bath Salts” – DMX featuring JAY-Z and Nas
“Best Friend” – Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Jail” – Kanye West featuring JAY-Z
“M Y .L I F E” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Melhor performance de rap
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” – Cardi B
“M Y .L I F E” – J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
“Thot Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion
Melhor performance de rap melódico
“P R I D E. I S. T H E. DEVIL” – J. Cole featuring Lil Baby
“Need to Know” – Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow
“WUSYANAM” – Tyler, the Creator featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ig
“Hurricane” – Kanye West featuring The Weekend and Lil Baby
Melhor gravação dance/eletrônica
“Hero” – Afrojack e David Guetta
“Loom” – Olafur Arnalds e Bonobo
“Before” – James Blake
“Heartreak” – Bonobo e Totally Extinct Dinossaurs
You can do it” – Caribou
“Alive” – Rufus du Sol
“The Business” – Tiesto
Melhor álbum de dance/eletrônica
“Subconsciously” – Black Coffee
“Fallen Embers” – Illenium
“Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)” – Major Lazer
“Shockwave” – Marshmello
“Free Love” – Sylvan Esso
“Judgement” – Ten City
Melhor álbum de folk
One Night Lonely (Live) – Mary Chapin
Carpenter Long Violent History – Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) – Madison Cunningham
They’re Calling Me Home – Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Blue Heron Suite – Sarah Jaros
Melhor álbum de jazz latino
“Mirror mirror” – Eliane Elias com Chick Correa e Chucho Valdés
“The South Bronx Story” – Charles Henriquez
“Virtual Birdland” – Arturo O’Farril e Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
“Transparency” – Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
“El arte del bolero” – Miguél Zeon e Luis Perdomo
Melhor álbum de pop latino
Vértigo – Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores – Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua – Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos – Camilo
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Revelación- Selena Gomez
Melhor álbum de música urbana
Afrodisíaco – Raw
Alejandro El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny
Jose – J Balvin
KG0516 – Karol G
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8 – Kali Uchis
Melhor álbum country
Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita – Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over – Christ Stapleton
Melhor música country
“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris
“Camera Roll” – Kacey Musgraves
“Cold” – Chris Stapleton
“Country Again” – Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton
Produtor do ano, não clássico
Jack Antonoff
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Mike Elizondo
Rogèt Chahayed
Melhor clipe
“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Good 4u” – Olivia Rodrigo
Melhor filme musical
Insidie – Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia – David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles – Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui – Jimi Hendrix
Summer of Soul – Vários
Melhor trilha sonora
Bridgerton – Kris Bowers
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) – Ludwig Göransson
The Queen’s Gambit – Carlos Rafael Rivera
Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross
Você pode gostar
JBr SHOPPING
Use o código "JBR" e ganhe 10% de desconto