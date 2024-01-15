Critics Choice Awards, termômetro do Oscar, premia ‘Oppenheimer’

Um dos principais termômetros para o Oscar, o Critics Choice Awards anunciou os vencedores de sua 29ª edição neste domingo (14)

SÃO PAULO, SP E CAMPINAS, SP (FOLHAPRESS) –

“Oppenheimer”, de Christopher Nolan, consolidou seu status de favorito e levou oito premiações, incluindo o prêmio mais cobiçado: melhor filme. “Barbie”, de Greta Gerwig, teve seis vitórias.

Cerca de 600 críticos e jornalistas de entretenimento dos Estados Unidos e do Canadá escolheram os melhores do ano no cinema e na TV, em diversas categorias. A cerimônia foi apresentada pela atriz Chelsea Handler.

“Barbie” teve o maior número de indicações, concorrendo 18 vezes. Entre os seis prêmios conferidos ao filme de Greta Gerwig, estavam os troféus de melhor direção de arte e canção, por “I’m Just Ken”, por exemplo.

“Oppenheimer” tinha 13 indicações e, dentre os oito troféus, levou ainda o prêmio de melhor diretor e melhor ator coadjuvante para Robert Downey Jr.

A melhor atriz coadjuvante foi a mesma vencedora do Globo de Ouro, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, por “Os Rejeitados”, história de Natal de Alexander Payne. Já “Anatomia de uma Queda”, vencedor da Palma de Ouro em Cannes, levou como melhor filme em língua estrangeira.

Na ala de televisão, Sarah Snook e Kieran Culkin levaram os principais prêmios por atuação em drama por “Succession”, da HBO, eleita a melhor série de drama. A produção sai na frente ao lado de “O Urso”, produção da FX, a melhor comédia, e “Treta”, da Netflix.

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

Veja a lista dos vencedores já anunciados a seguir.

MELHOR FILME

‘American Fiction’

‘Barbie’

‘A Cor Púrpura’

‘Os Rejeitados’

‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Vidas Passadas’

‘Pobres Criaturas’

‘Saltburn’

MELHOR ATOR

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Colman Domingo – ‘Rustin’

Paul Giamatti – ‘Os Rejeitados’

Cillian Murphy – ‘Oppenheimer’

Jeffrey Wright – ‘American Fiction’

MELHOR ATRIZ

Lily Gladstone – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Sandra Hüller – ‘Anatomia de uma Queda’

Greta Lee – ‘Vidas Passadas’

Carey Mulligan – ‘Maestro’

Margot Robbie – ‘Barbie’

Emma Stone – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

Sterling K. Brown – ‘American Fiction’

Robert DeNiro – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Robert Downey Jr. – ‘Oppenheimer’

Ryan Gosling – ‘Barbie’

Charles Melton – ‘Segredos de um Escândalo’

Mark Ruffalo – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Emily Blunt – ‘Oppenheimer’

Danielle Brooks – ‘A Cor Púrpura’America Ferrera – ‘Barbie’

Jodie Foster – ‘NYAD’

Julianne Moore – ‘Segredos de um Escândalo’

Da’vine Joy Randolph – ‘Os Rejeitados’

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

MELHOR JOVEM ATOR/ATRIZ

CONTINUA DEPOIS DA PUBLICIDADE

Abby Ryder Forston – ‘Crescendo Juntas’

Ariana Greenblatt – ‘Barbie’

Calah Lane – ‘Wonka’

Milo Machado Graner – ‘Anatomia de uma Queda’

Dominic Sessa – ‘Os Rejeitados’

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – ‘Resistência’

MELHOR ELENCO

‘Air’

‘Barbie’

‘A Cor Púrpura’

‘Os Rejeitados’

‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

‘Oppenheimer’

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Bradley Cooper – ‘Maestro’

Greta Gerwig – ‘Barbie’

Yorgos Lanthimos – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Christopher Nolan – ‘Oppenheimer’

Alexander Payne – ‘Os Rejeitados’

Martin Scorsese – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

Alex Convery – ‘Air’

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach – ‘Barbie’

David Hemingson – ‘Os Rejeitados’

Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer – ‘Maestro’

Samy Burch – ‘Segredos de um Escândalo’

Celine Song – ‘Vidas Passadas’

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

Kelly Fremon Craig – ‘Crescendo Juntas’

Andrew Haigh – ‘Todos Nós Desconhecidos’

Cord Jefferson – ‘American Fiction’

Martin Scorsese, Eric Roth – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Christopher Nolan – ‘Oppenheimer’

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

Matthew Libatique – ‘Maestro’

Rodrigo Prieto – ‘Barbie’

Rodrigo Prieto – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Robbie Ryan – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Linus Sandgren – ‘Saltburn’

Hoyte van Hoytema – ‘Oppenheimer’

MELHOR DIREÇÃO DE ARTE

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – ‘Saltburn’

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – ‘Oppenheimer’

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – ‘Barbie’

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – ‘Asteroid City’

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

William Goldenberg – ‘Air’

Nick Houy – ‘Barbie’

Jennifer Lame – ‘Oppenheimer’

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Thelma Schoonmaker – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Michelle Tesoro – ‘Maestro’

MELHOR FIGURINO

Jacqueline Durran – ‘Barbie’

Lindy Hemming – ‘Wonka’

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – ‘A Cor Púrpura’Holly Waddington – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Jacqueline West – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Janty Yates, David Crossman – ‘Napoleão’

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

‘Barbie’

‘A Cor Púrpura’

‘Maestro’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Pobres Criaturas’

‘Priscilla’

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

‘Resistência’

‘Guardiões da Galáxia Vol. 3’

‘Missão: Impossível – Acerto de Contas Parte 1’

‘Oppenheimer’

‘Pobres Criaturas’

‘Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso’

MELHOR COMÉDIA

‘American Fiction’

‘Barbie’

‘Clube de Luta para Meninas’

‘Os Rejeitados’

‘Que Horas Eu Te Pego?’

‘Pobres Criaturas’

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

‘The Boy and the Heron’

‘Elementos’

‘Nimona’

‘Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso’

‘Tartarugas Ninja: Caos Mutante’

‘Wish’

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

‘Anatomia de uma Queda’

‘Godzilla Minus One’

‘Perfect Days’

‘Sociedade da Neve’

‘The Taste of Things’

‘Zona de Interesse’

MELHOR CANÇÃO

“Dance the Night” – ‘Barbie’

“Im Just Ken” – ‘Barbie’

“Peaches” – ‘Super Mario Bros.’

“Road to Freedom” – ‘Rustin’

“This Wish” – ‘Wish’

“What Was I Made For” – ‘Barbie’

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA

Jerskin Fendrix – ‘Pobres Criaturas’

Michael Giacchino – ‘Sociedade da Neve’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘Oppenheimer’

Daniel Pemberton – ‘Homem-Aranha Através do Aranhaverso’

Robbie Robertson – ‘Assassinos da Lua das Flores’

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – ‘Barbie’

TELEVISÃO

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

‘The Crown’

‘A Diplomata’

‘The Last of Us’

‘Loki’

‘The Morning Show’

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

‘Succession’

‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Kieran Culkin – ‘Succession’

Tom Hiddleston – ‘Loki’

Timothy Olyphant  ‘Justified: City Primeval’

Pedro Pascal  ‘The Last of Us’

Ramón Rodríguez  ‘Will Trent’

Jeremy Strong  ‘Succession’

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston  ‘The Morning Show’

Aunjanue Ellis  ‘Justified: City Primeval’

Bella Ramsey  ‘The Last of Us’

Keri Russell  ‘A Diplomata’

Sarah Snook – ‘Succession’

Reese Witherspoon  ‘The Morning Show’

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Khalid Abdalla – ‘The Crown’

Billy Crudup  ‘The Morning Show’

Ron Cephas Jones  ‘Truth Be Told’

Matthew MacFadyen  ‘Succession’

Ke Huy Quan  ‘Loki’

Rufus Sewell  ‘A Diplomata’

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Nicole Beharie  ‘The Morning Show’

Elizabeth Debicki – ‘The Crown’

Sophia Di Martino  ‘Loki’

Celia Rose Gooding  ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’

Karen Pittman  ‘The Morning Show’

Christina Ricci  ‘Yellowjackets’

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

‘Abbott Elementary’

‘Barry’

‘O Urso’

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

‘Poker Face’

‘Reservation Dogs’

‘Shrinking’

‘What We Do in the Shadows’

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Bill Hader – ‘Barry’

Steve Martin – ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Kayvan Novak – ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

Drew Tarver – ‘The Other Two’

Jeremy Allen White – ‘O Urso’

DPharaoh Woon-A-Tai  ‘Reservation Dogs’

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Rachel Brosnahan  ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Quinta Brunson  ‘Abbott Elementary’

Ayo Edebiri  ‘O Urso’

Bridget Everett  ‘Somebody Somewhere’

Devery Jacobs  ‘Reservation Dogs’

Natasha Lyonne  ‘Poker Face’

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Phil Dunster  ‘Ted Lasso’

Harrison Ford  ‘Shrinking’

Harvey Guillén  ‘What We Do in the Shadows’

James Marsden  ‘Jury Duty’

Ebon Moss-Bachrach  ‘O Urso’

Henry Winkler  ‘Barry’

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Paulina Alexis  ‘Reservation Dogs’

Alex Borstein  ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Janelle James  ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sheryl Lee Ralph  ‘Abbott Elementary’

Meryl Streep  ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Jessica Williams  ‘Shrinking’

MELHOR SÉRIE LIMITADA

‘Treta’

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’

‘Fargo’

‘Fellow Travelers’

‘Uma Questão de Chemistry’

‘Amor e Morte’

‘Assassinato no Fim do Mundo’

‘A Small Light’

MELHOR TELEFILME

‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’

‘Finestkind’

‘Mr. Monks Last Case: A Monk Movie’

‘Ninguém vai te Salvar’

‘Quiz Lady’

‘Reality’

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME

Matt Bomer  ‘Fellow Travelers’

Tom Holland  ‘The Crowded Room’

David Oyelowo  ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’

Tony Shalhoub  ‘Mr. Monks Last Case: A Monk Movie’

Kiefer Sutherland  ‘The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial’

Steven Yeun  ‘Treta’

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME

Kaitlyn Dever  ‘Ninguém vai te Salvar’

Brie Larson  ‘Uma Questão de Química’

Bel Powley  ‘A Small Light’

Sydney Sweeney  ‘Reality’

Juno Temple  ‘Fargo’ (FX)

Ali Wong  ‘Treta’

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME

Jonathan Bailey  ‘Companheiros de Viagem’

Taylor Kitsch  ‘Painkiller’

Jesse Plemons  ‘Amor e Morte’

Lewis Pullman  ‘Uma Questão de Química’

Liev Schreiber  ‘A Small Light’

Justin Theroux  ‘Os Encanadores da Casa Branca’

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE LIMITADA OU FILME

Maria Bello  ‘Treta’

Billie Boullet  ‘A Small Light’

Willa Fitzgerald  ‘A Queda da Casa de Usher’

Aja Naomi King  ‘Uma Questão de Química’

Mary McDonnell  ‘A Queda da Casa de Usher’

Camila Morrone  ‘Daisy Jones & the Six’