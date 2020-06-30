Beleza alviverde

PUBLICIDADE

Time mais ganhador do futebol profissional candango – 1979, 1990, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2015, 2019 –, totalizando 12 campeonatos, o Gama é famoso por um outro detalhe: tem as torcedoras mais lindas do Distrito Federal. É o que dizem, inclusive, cronistas sociais brasilienses. Quem duvidar é só dar um chego nas arquibancadas do estádio em que a sua representação esmeraldina adentrar ao tapete verde.

Dizem, também, que o time gamense – o nome oficial do campeão é Sociedade Esportiva do Gama – existente desde 15 de novembro de 1976, já está formando a sua terceira geração de torcedores, tendo em vista que muitas argolas pintarem em dedos anulares por conta de histórias começadas no cimento duro das arquibancadas do Estádio Bezerrão, enquanto a rapaziada rolava a bola – grande lucro para os paqueras.

Além de apresentar a Miss Gama, sempre, deslumbrante, durante as promoções de aberturas dos Candangões, o clube que tem o apelido de Periquito nunca perdeu oportunidade para expandir a graça, o charme e a beleza de suas meninas lindas. Fica até difícil separar uma delas.

Mas estas coluna escolheu uma data animadíssima, a que marcou a estreia alviverde no Brasileirão da Série A. Os torcedores que foram ao velho Mané Garrincha assistir à contenda, contra o Corinthians-SP, gostaram muito, muitíssimo, do desfile de feras da beleza feminina brasiliense antes da pugna. Se elas pudessem transformar os “fiu-fiu” da galera em nota de R$ 1 real e aplicado tudo em ações, digamos, sairiam do estádio ganhando um prêmio equivalente ao do teste semanal da Loteria Esportiva, que chama-se, hoje, Loteca.

Já disse um paquera, durante um jogo do Gamão, como a turma chama, também, o seu Periquitão: “A beleza é alviverde” – tem a inteira concordância do colunista. E muito mais!

