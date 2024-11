Venezuela abre investigação contra María Corina por traição à pátria e conspiração

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado speaks during a press conference at her party headquarters in Caracas, on March 26, 2024. – Venezuela’s main opposition leader said Tuesday that President Nicolas Maduro had “chosen” his poll rivals after key contenders were blocked from running in the July presidential election. “What we warned about for many months ended up happening: the regime chose its candidates,” said Maria Corina Machado, who was banned from holding public office by courts loyal to Maduro and whose proxy candidate was unable to register by the deadline at midnight on Monday. (Photo by Ronald PEÑA / AFP)