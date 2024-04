Chefe da Otan garante que ‘não é tarde demais’ para a Ucrânia vencer a guerra

Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg gestures during a joint press conference with the Ukrainian President (not pictured) in Kyiv, on April 29, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg (L) speaks as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky listens on during a joint press conference in Kyiv, on April 29, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)