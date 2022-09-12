Emmy Awards 2022 anuncia séries vencedoras hoje; veja indicados e acompanhe

‘Succession’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘Round 6’ e ‘Stranger Things’ estão entre séries que concorrem nesta edição do prêmio

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Televisivas dos Estados Unidos anuncia na noite desta segunda-feira (12) os vencedores da 74ª edição do Primetime Emmy Awards, o principal prêmio da indústria americana de televisão e streaming.

Marcada para acontecer no Microsoft Theater, em Los Angeles, na Califórnia, a cerimônia será transmitida pela TNT a partir das 21h do horário de Brasília. A duração prevista é de três horas.

Entre os principais indicados desta edição estão “Succession”, que por sua terceira temporada conquistou 25 indicações, e a comédia “Ted Lasso” e a minissérie “The White Lotus”, com 20 cada uma.

“Hacks” e “Only Murders in the Building” tiveram 17 menções, “Euphoria”, 16, e quatro títulos empataram com 14 -“Barry”, “Dopesick”, “Ruptura” e “Round 6”.

A última, vinda da Coreia do Sul, é a primeira produção em língua não inglesa indicada na categoria de melhor série de drama e já começa a noite com quatro troféus, incluindo o de melhor atriz convidada em série dramática, para Lee You-mi.

Isso porque o Emmy tem um número muito maior de categorias que seu equivalente cinematográfico, o Oscar. Por isso, a entrega de prêmios é dividida em diversas noites. Na semana passada, aconteceu o Creative Arts Emmy Awards, festa com ênfase nas categorias mais técnicas.

Dela, também saíram vencedores o especial “Adele: One Night Only”, o documentário “The Beatles: Get Back” e as séries “Euphoria”, “Stranger Things” e “The White Lotus”, com cinco vitórias cada, em seções como edição de som e maquiagem.

Galeria Imagens da série ‘Euphoria’ (2ª temporada) Um grupo de estudantes do ensino médio lida com diferentes situações típicas da idade como drogas, sexo, busca pela identidade, traumas, comportamento nas redes sociais e amizade

Também embolsaram troféus “Arcane” -quatro-, “Barry”, “Love on the Spectrum”, “Only Murders in the Building” e o show do intervalo do Super Bowl -três-, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”, “Hacks”, “How I Met Your Father”, “Last Week Tonight”, “Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes”, “Love, Death + Robots”, “Lucy & Desi”, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, “Ruptura” e “We’re Here” -duas estatuetas cada.

Na distribuição de indicações por emissora ou streaming, quem levou a melhor neste ano foi a HBO, com 140, mantendo a dianteira que havia retomado no ano passado, quando teve 130 indicações. A Netflix, segunda colocada, passou de 129, na última edição do prêmio, para 105. Também tiveram bons resultados o Hulu, com 58, e o Apple TV+, com 51.

A cerimônia desta segunda será comandada pelo ator Keenan Thompson. Confira abaixo a lista completa das séries indicadas.

SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“Euphoria” (HBO)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ruptura” (Apple TV+)

“Succession” (HBO)

“Round 6” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

ATOR EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Adam Scott, “Ruptura”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Round 6”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Park Hae-soo, “Round 6”

Christopher Walken, “Ruptura”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Oh Yeong-su, “Round 6”

John Turturro, “Ruptura”

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Patricia Arquette, “Ruptura”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Round 6”

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria”

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Ben Stiller, “Ruptura”

Hwang Dong-hyuk, “Round 6”

Mark Mylod, “Succession”

Cathy Yan, “Succession”

Lorene Scafaria, “Succession”

Karyn Kusama, “Yellowjackets”

ROTEIRO DE SÉRIE DRAMÁTICA

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Ruptura”

“Succession”

“Round 6”

“Yellowjackets”

SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“Segura a Onda” (HBO)

“Hacks” (HBO)

“Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“What We Do in the Shadows” (FX)

ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Rachel Brosnahan, “Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Toheeb Jimoh, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Tony Shalhoub, “Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Alex Borstein, “Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Hiro Murai, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Lucia Aniello, “Hacks”

Cherien Dabis, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jamie Babbit, “Only Murders in the Building”

MJ Delaney, “Ted Lasso”

Mary Lou Belli, “The Ms. Pat Show”

ROTEIRO DE SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“What We do in the Shadows”

MINISSÉRIE

“Dopesick” (Hulu)

“The Dropout” (Hulu)

“Inventando Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam and Tommy” (Hulu)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

FILME PARA TV

“Tico e Teco: Defensores da Lei” (Disney+)

“Ray Donovan: The Movie” (Showtime)

“Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon” (Paramount+)

“The Survivor” (HBO)

“Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas” (Roku)

ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Colin Firth, “A Escada”

Andrew Garfield, “Em Nome do Céu”

Oscar Isaac, “Cenas de um Casamento”

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam & Tommy”

ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Toni Collette, “A Escada”

Julia Garner, “Inventando Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Jake Lacy, “The White Lotus”

Will Poulter, “Dopesick”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Peter Sarsgaard, “Dopesick”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “Dopesick”

Steve Zahn, “The White Lotus”

ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Connie Britton, “The White Lotus”

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Alexandra Daddario, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Natasha Rothwell, “The White Lotus”

Sydney Sweeney, “The White Lotus”

Mare Winningham, “Dopesick”

DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

Danny Strong, “Dopesick”

John Wells, “Maid”

Hiro Murai, “Station Eleven”

Michael Showalter, “The Dropout”

Francesca Gregorini, “The Dropout”

Mike White, “The White Lotus”

ROTEIRO DE MINISSÉRIE OU FILME PARA TV

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Station Eleven”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus”

PROGRAMA DE COMPETIÇÃO

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo Procura por Mulheres Grandes (Amazon Prime Video)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Mandou Bem (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

PROGRAMA DE ESQUETES

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

TALK SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

ROTEIRO DE PROGRAMA DE VARIEDADES

Ali Wong: Don Wong

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy