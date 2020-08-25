Celebridades
Youtuber Landon Clifford morre aos 19 anos de idade após coma
O vídeo mais recente do canal foi publicado há mais de dois meses, em 19 de junho de 2020
O youtuber Landon Clifford, de 19 anos, teve a morte anunciada por sua esposa, Camryn, na sexta-feira, 21. O casal fazia vídeos no canal de YouTube Cam&Fam, com 1,2 milhão de inscritos e cerca de 185 milhões de visualizações.
“13 de agosto de 2020 foi o último dia de Landon sendo o melhor pai e marido que ele poderia ser. Após passar os seis dias seguintes em coma, ele se foi e doou diversos órgãos para pessoas necessitadas pelo país”, escreveu Camryn em seu Instagram.
Ela também falou sobre criar suas duas filhas sem a presença do pai: “Me entristece profundamente que elas nunca poderão conhecê-lo de verdade. Ele era tão jovem e tinha tanta vida para viver. Não é assim que as coisas deveriam ocorrer”.
Ela não deu detalhes sobre como Clifford sofreu a lesão cerebral que o vitimou.
August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others. That’s the type of person he was. Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could of ever asked for. It saddens me deeply that they will never get to truly know him. He was so young and had so much more life to live. This isn’t how things were supposed to go. He was meant to make it to his next birthday. He was meant to walk his daughters down the isle. He was meant to die old with me. Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us. He’s looking down on us from heaven and his light will shine through the clouds when we look up at him. May he rest peacefully.
Estadão Conteúdo