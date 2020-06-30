Celebridades
Influenciadora mostra realidade por trás de seus cliques no Instagram
Ela mostra ângulos que não a favorecem tanto assim, e também ensina que tudo depende da perspectiva que você mostra nas imagens
As redes sociais passam a ilusão de que a vida e o corpo das pessoas é perfeito. Para quebrar esse mito, a influenciadora Danae Mercer compartilhou a verdade por trás de seus cliques “perfeitos” no Instagram. Ela mostra ângulos que não a favorecem tanto assim, e também ensina que tudo depende da perspectiva que você mostra nas imagens.
O que Danae mais tenta mostrar é sua celulite, que é algo completamente normal e que todas as mulheres têm. “A celulite é tão comum! Então, use aquele maiô, arrase no biquíni, vá lá fora e mostre a maravilha que você é. E não deixei nenhum pequeno detalhe fazer com que você duvide de si mesma, nem por um segundo”, escreveu na legenda de uma publicação.
Danae tem 870 mil seguidores na rede social, e sempre bate na tecla de que somos perfeitos do nosso jeito, e que jamais devemos perseguir um padrão de beleza que não nos faz bem. A blogueira sofria com transtorno alimentar, e era magra ao extremo.
View this post on Instagram
Let’s normalize this. Let’s share the parts of us that are strong and fierce and posed, and the parts of us that are softer, raw, human. A woman messaged me today saying she bought her very first bikini. She always thought she was too wiggly, too ‘imperfect’, to own one. But today she realized otherwise. That gal went shopping. Every week, women talk to me about shorts. About cellulite on their legs. About dimples in their thighs. And about how, how they CANNOT, cannot wear them. They cannot wear shorts. Only this is changing. THEY are changing. WE are changing. Day by day, second by second, we are switching what’s normal. We are sliding into those shorts, buying those bikinis, speaking our MINDS and our truths, flaunting our brains, being all the wonderful, complex bits that combine together to make WOMEN and WOMAN. This is just one instance, a glimpse. A little photo to remind you of a very, very big thing: You are not DESIGNED to be perfect. Your power lies in all that’s COMPLEX, all that’s NUANCED, all that’s MAGNIFICENT and, yes, all that’s gloriously NORMAL. Like bum dimples. Like insecurities. Like confusions and hopes and great photos and bad moments and laughter and ALL. We’re in this together. Even if it’s just one ‘Instagram and also Instagram’ pic at a time. x #selflove #bodyacceptance #bodyconfidence
View this post on Instagram
ME / ALSO ME – Because POSING is fun but sitting COMFORTABLY is even better. Now let’s talk DIET CULTURE myths. For years, I thought if I GOT RID of my CELLULITE, I would be happy. It has always been my hang up. So I cut calories. I dropped dress sizes. I shrank. And I waited for that joy, for that feeling of confidence. It didn’t come. Not even at my smallest. None of these things made me feel BETTER about MYSELF. And now, now, years later, I am softer. Squishier. No longer starving. I weigh more. But my heart is lighter. Because here’s the thing I learned the hard way, The thing that diet ads never tell you: BODY IMAGE starts on the inside. It does. Being comfortable with your cellulite? Your stretchmarks? Your bits that wiggle and jiggle and fold here or crease there? All that requires mental work. Internal heavy lifting. Where day by day, month by month, you remind yourself how INCREDIBLE you are. And how your WORTH, your VALUE as a HUMAN, doesn’t CHANGE even when your body does. Nor does anyone else’s. So today, fight against the urge to measure WHO YOU ARE as a HUMAN against whatever is or isn’t happening with your body. Extend the same kindness to other women around you. And allow yourself the softness of a bit of self love. Because you ARE wonderful. You ARE incredible. You ARE WORTHY. Posed or relaxed, sandy or sweaty or sleepy or in any state. You’re loved. x PHOTOS @chiclebelle @gabrielleph #bodyacceptance #selflove #womenirl #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies #instagramvsreality
