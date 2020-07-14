Elenco de Glee se despede de Naya Rivera com mensagens tocantes

PUBLICIDADE

Alguns dos astros da série “Glee”, como Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer e Kevin McHale, foram vistos na segunda (13/7) de mãos dadas com amigos e familiares de Naya Rivera junto ao lago onde a atriz morreu. Após as autoridades confirmarem a morte da atriz, desaparecida desde quarta passada (8/7), eles e outros companheiros de elenco manifestaram-se nas redes sociais para declarar seu amor pela colega.

Chris Colfer, o Kurt, deixou um texto emocionado. “Como você pode expressar todo seu amor e respeito por alguém em um único post? Como resumir uma década de amizade e risadas apenas em palavras? Se você era amigo de Naya Rivera, você simplesmente não consegue. O brilho e humor dela eram ímpares. Sua beleza e talento eram de outro mundo. Ela enfrentava o sistema com equilíbrio e sem medo. Ela poderia tornar um dia ruim num dia bom com um simples comentário. Ela inspirou e animou pessoas sem nem tentar. Ser próximo dela era tanto uma honra como uma armadura. Naya era única, e sempre será”, escreveu ele.

Jenna Ushkowitz, intérprete de Tina, publicou uma foto em que aparece com a atriz, acompanhada por um texto tocante. “Naya, você era uma força, e todos que puderam estar ao seu redor sabiam isso, e sentiam a luz e a alegria que você emitia quando entrava no ambiente. Você brilhava nos palcos e nas telas, e irradiava com seu amor por trás das portas. Nossa amizade foi com as ondas, assim como a vida acontece e nós crescemos, então eu não vou olhar para trás e me arrepender, mas eu te amo e prometo que vou ajudar a manter vivos o legado de seu talento, seu humor, sua luz e sua lealdade”.

Becca Tobin, que deu vida à Kitty Wilde, também compartilhou uma foto do set e lembrou a forma carinhosa com que foi recebida pela atriz na série. “Pra minha surpresa, Naya, uma das mais amadas pelo resto do elenco (e pelo mundo todo), me mostrou um calor e bondade instantâneos. Ela me convidava para festas, encontros e sempre estava disposta a me dar conselhos. Ela era uma superstar que não tinha nada a ganhar por ser legal com a garota nova, mas ela era, e isso mudou toda a experiência dessa garota nova na atração. Sempre serei grata a esse ser humano lindo. Meu coração está com a família dela e com seu doce garotinho”, escreveu.

Harry Shum Jr, o Mike Chang, lembrou momentos que compartilhou com Rivera nos bastidores. “Ficava admirado quando te via interpretar múltiplas páginas de monólogos que acabara de decorar momentos e colocar o teu coração em cada performance, com aquela energia toda. As nossas conversas profundas sobre a vida entre cenas eram alguns dos meus momentos preferidos contigo. Poder ouvir os teus desejos e sonhos para o futuro e, com a chegada de Josey, ‘o teu maior sucesso’, fiquei tão feliz por ver o teu sonho tornar-se realidade”, disse.

Amber Riley, a Mercedes, elogiou o talento musical da antiga parceira. “A minha parceira de duetos preferida. Te amo. Tenho saudades tuas. Não tenho palavras neste momento, apenas uma série de sentimentos. Descansa em paz, anjo, e fique sabendo que a tua família nunca terá de se preocupar com nada”.

Kevin McHale, o Artie, listou os apelidos carinhosos da atriz. “Minha Naya, minha Snixxx, minha Bee. Não consigo imaginar um mundo sem você. Para alguém que tinha um corpo tão pequeno, Naya tinha uma presença gigante, um espaço vazio que será agora sentido por todos nós – aqueles que a conheciam pessoalmente e os milhões de vocês que a adoraram através das vossas televisões. Te amo, Bee”, completou.

Matthew Morrison, o professor Will Schuester, teceu muitos elogios para o talento de Rivera, mas destacou que seu maior papel foi como mãe. “Naya era uma força tão poderosa, tanto em sua vida pessoal quanto em seu trabalho. Enquanto muitos de nós tentavam encontrar nossa voz, a de Naya era clara e resoluta. Quando ela falava, você abraçava cada palavra. E quando ela cantava, ela deixava você entrar em sua alma. ‘Glee’ foi apenas um trecho de sua vida que todos nós, felizmente, tivemos a honra de testemunhar. Mas Naya brilhava mais quando cercada por sua família maravilhosa. Uma paixão comum que ambos compartilhamos recentemente foi a de nossos papéis como pais. Naya era fervorosa com a maternidade e tinha um amor constante por Josey. É esse amor poderoso que nos garante que a história dela não termina aqui. Estou confiante de que sua influência positiva será sentida continuamente e que seu belo espírito continuará na vida de tantos. Descanse em paz, continue brilhando sobre nós com sua luz brilhante”.

Diana Agron, a Quinn, escreveu praticamente um livro de memórias em seu Instagram, para acompanhar uma foto de um quase beijo com Rivera. “Naya e eu se entendemos com tanta facilidade que ela foi minha primeira amiga e aliada em nosso programa. Tentamos entender o que os outros membros do elenco deviam sentir enquanto estávamos trabalhando de maneiras tão separadas. Ousamos sonhar. E se essa série desse certo? Isso não seria demais?”, ela lembrou, acrescentando que estava revendo cenas da amiga. “Estive revisitando as performances de Naya em nosso programa e isso me trouxe uma grande alegria. Trabalhar com ela foi um presente. Havia muita coisa para absorver – sua ética de trabalho, seu destemor, seu talento – supremo. Ela era hipnotizante. Aquele brilho em seus olhos, seu sorriso luminoso. Naya lidera com verdade, humor, inteligência. Eu a amava por todos esses motivos. ⁣⁣Eu amava seu senso de curiosidade e desejo de viajar. Tive a sorte de ser sua parceira de viagem em algumas das minhas aventuras favoritas. Enquanto escrevo isso, estou sorrindo com lembranças de uma excursão espontânea de 36 horas a Paris. Com Naya, tudo era possível e muitas vezes simplesmente as coisas aconteciam ao lado dela, quase magicamente…”

Darren Criss, o Blaine, se disse agradecido pela amizade e pelo apoio que ela lhe deu durante a série. “Penso que ela tinha mais talento do que alguma vez tivemos a oportunidade de ver. Constantemente, sentia-me comovido pela forma como cuidava da sua família e como se preocupava com os seus amigos. Ela esteve disponível para mim em inúmeras ocasiões nas quais não precisava estar e sempre me senti agradecido pela sua amizade na época, tal como agora certamente estou”.

Melissa Benoist, que antes de se tornar Supergirl foi Marley Rose em “Glee”, exaltou a beleza interior da atriz. “Existia uma beleza inegável que ela irradiava, não só de por fora, mas também por dentro, e considero-me uma sortuda por ter testemunhado isso de perto, mesmo que por um período curto de tempo”, comentou. “Eu ficava intimidada por ela, mas ela tinha um jeito de te desarmar que apenas fazia você querer estar perto dela, ouvir o que ela tinha a dizer (porque seria, sem dúvida, a coisa mais nítida e real que você ouviria o dia todo). Ela foi tão gentil e aberta comigo quando não precisava ser, quando eu era uma novata ingênua, sem noção e insegura. Bravamente autêntica, genuinamente gentil, incrivelmente talentosa e profundamente amada por tantos. Descanse em paz, Naya”.

Demi Lovato, que fez uma participação em “Glee” como uma namorada de Santana, personagem de Rivera, também prestou sua homenagem. “Eu vou sempre valorizar a oportunidade que tive de interpretar sua namorada em ‘Glee’. A personagem que você fazia era revolucionária para dezenas de meninas queer que estavam ‘no armário’ (como eu na época) e meninas abertamente queer”, disse. “Sua ambição e suas conquistas foram inspiradoras para as mulheres latinas por todo o mundo. Meu coração está com seus entes queridos nesse momento…”, finalizou ela. Nos Stories, Demi compartilhou que estava ouvindo “Here Comes The Sun”, dos Beatles, que as duas cantaram na produção da Fox.

E Heather Morris, a Brittany, com quem a personagem de Rivera se casou na série, após se oferecer como voluntária para ajudar na busca pela colega ficou sem palavras, publicando um vídeo simbólico com nuvens do céu.

Diversos outros integrantes do elenco também se manifestaram de diferentes formas, como Alex Newell (Unique Adams), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar), Iqbal Theba (o diretor Figgins) e Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester). “Descanse docemente, Naya. Que baita força você era. Amor e paz para sua família”, escreveu a intérprete da treinadora Sue.

Até Lea Michele, a Rachel, que tem sido denunciada por seu comportamento nos bastidores de “Glee”, pronunciou-se pelos Stories do Instagram com uma foto da atriz na série musical, além de uma imagem de Cory Monteith, morto há sete anos. Mas a reação dos fãs de Rivera foi tão forte – Michele é acusada de destratar a colega – , que ela acabou deletando sua conta no Twitter.

A comoção foi tão grande que, além dos atores de “Glee”, várias outras celebridades se manifestaram.

O post mais sensível foi da atriz Lili Reinhart, a Betty de “Riverdale”. “É estranho chorar e lamentar a perda de alguém que você nunca conheceu. Mas eu cresci assistindo a ‘Glee’ – e Naya Rivera era dona de um talento lindo. Meu coração está partido pelo filho dela. Fique próximo aos seus agora, se você é sortudo o suficiente de estar perto deles”, comentou.

A cantora Kehlani também fez uma manifestação bonita, ao comentar a influência de Rivera. “O motivo pelo qual “Songbird” de Fleetwood Mac é uma das minhas músicas favoritas é por causa da versão da trilha sonora de ‘Glee’. Ela transformou a música. Descanse em paz, Naya Rivera”.

Nina Dobrev, a Elena de “The Vampire Diaries”, não conseguiu falar nada, mas se manifestou por meio de uma foto ao lado da amiga em seu Instagram. Essa iniciativa inspirou vários posts similares de amigos da Rivera.

Veja abaixo alguns dos posts originais em homenagem à estrela de “Glee”.