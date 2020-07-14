Celebridades
Elenco de Glee se despede de Naya Rivera com mensagens tocantes
Alguns dos astros da série “Glee”, como Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer e Kevin McHale, foram vistos na segunda (13/7) de mãos dadas com amigos e familiares de Naya Rivera junto ao lago onde a atriz morreu
Alguns dos astros da série “Glee”, como Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer e Kevin McHale, foram vistos na segunda (13/7) de mãos dadas com amigos e familiares de Naya Rivera junto ao lago onde a atriz morreu. Após as autoridades confirmarem a morte da atriz, desaparecida desde quarta passada (8/7), eles e outros companheiros de elenco manifestaram-se nas redes sociais para declarar seu amor pela colega.
Chris Colfer, o Kurt, deixou um texto emocionado. “Como você pode expressar todo seu amor e respeito por alguém em um único post? Como resumir uma década de amizade e risadas apenas em palavras? Se você era amigo de Naya Rivera, você simplesmente não consegue. O brilho e humor dela eram ímpares. Sua beleza e talento eram de outro mundo. Ela enfrentava o sistema com equilíbrio e sem medo. Ela poderia tornar um dia ruim num dia bom com um simples comentário. Ela inspirou e animou pessoas sem nem tentar. Ser próximo dela era tanto uma honra como uma armadura. Naya era única, e sempre será”, escreveu ele.
Jenna Ushkowitz, intérprete de Tina, publicou uma foto em que aparece com a atriz, acompanhada por um texto tocante. “Naya, você era uma força, e todos que puderam estar ao seu redor sabiam isso, e sentiam a luz e a alegria que você emitia quando entrava no ambiente. Você brilhava nos palcos e nas telas, e irradiava com seu amor por trás das portas. Nossa amizade foi com as ondas, assim como a vida acontece e nós crescemos, então eu não vou olhar para trás e me arrepender, mas eu te amo e prometo que vou ajudar a manter vivos o legado de seu talento, seu humor, sua luz e sua lealdade”.
Becca Tobin, que deu vida à Kitty Wilde, também compartilhou uma foto do set e lembrou a forma carinhosa com que foi recebida pela atriz na série. “Pra minha surpresa, Naya, uma das mais amadas pelo resto do elenco (e pelo mundo todo), me mostrou um calor e bondade instantâneos. Ela me convidava para festas, encontros e sempre estava disposta a me dar conselhos. Ela era uma superstar que não tinha nada a ganhar por ser legal com a garota nova, mas ela era, e isso mudou toda a experiência dessa garota nova na atração. Sempre serei grata a esse ser humano lindo. Meu coração está com a família dela e com seu doce garotinho”, escreveu.
Harry Shum Jr, o Mike Chang, lembrou momentos que compartilhou com Rivera nos bastidores. “Ficava admirado quando te via interpretar múltiplas páginas de monólogos que acabara de decorar momentos e colocar o teu coração em cada performance, com aquela energia toda. As nossas conversas profundas sobre a vida entre cenas eram alguns dos meus momentos preferidos contigo. Poder ouvir os teus desejos e sonhos para o futuro e, com a chegada de Josey, ‘o teu maior sucesso’, fiquei tão feliz por ver o teu sonho tornar-se realidade”, disse.
Amber Riley, a Mercedes, elogiou o talento musical da antiga parceira. “A minha parceira de duetos preferida. Te amo. Tenho saudades tuas. Não tenho palavras neste momento, apenas uma série de sentimentos. Descansa em paz, anjo, e fique sabendo que a tua família nunca terá de se preocupar com nada”.
Kevin McHale, o Artie, listou os apelidos carinhosos da atriz. “Minha Naya, minha Snixxx, minha Bee. Não consigo imaginar um mundo sem você. Para alguém que tinha um corpo tão pequeno, Naya tinha uma presença gigante, um espaço vazio que será agora sentido por todos nós – aqueles que a conheciam pessoalmente e os milhões de vocês que a adoraram através das vossas televisões. Te amo, Bee”, completou.
Matthew Morrison, o professor Will Schuester, teceu muitos elogios para o talento de Rivera, mas destacou que seu maior papel foi como mãe. “Naya era uma força tão poderosa, tanto em sua vida pessoal quanto em seu trabalho. Enquanto muitos de nós tentavam encontrar nossa voz, a de Naya era clara e resoluta. Quando ela falava, você abraçava cada palavra. E quando ela cantava, ela deixava você entrar em sua alma. ‘Glee’ foi apenas um trecho de sua vida que todos nós, felizmente, tivemos a honra de testemunhar. Mas Naya brilhava mais quando cercada por sua família maravilhosa. Uma paixão comum que ambos compartilhamos recentemente foi a de nossos papéis como pais. Naya era fervorosa com a maternidade e tinha um amor constante por Josey. É esse amor poderoso que nos garante que a história dela não termina aqui. Estou confiante de que sua influência positiva será sentida continuamente e que seu belo espírito continuará na vida de tantos. Descanse em paz, continue brilhando sobre nós com sua luz brilhante”.
Diana Agron, a Quinn, escreveu praticamente um livro de memórias em seu Instagram, para acompanhar uma foto de um quase beijo com Rivera. “Naya e eu se entendemos com tanta facilidade que ela foi minha primeira amiga e aliada em nosso programa. Tentamos entender o que os outros membros do elenco deviam sentir enquanto estávamos trabalhando de maneiras tão separadas. Ousamos sonhar. E se essa série desse certo? Isso não seria demais?”, ela lembrou, acrescentando que estava revendo cenas da amiga. “Estive revisitando as performances de Naya em nosso programa e isso me trouxe uma grande alegria. Trabalhar com ela foi um presente. Havia muita coisa para absorver – sua ética de trabalho, seu destemor, seu talento – supremo. Ela era hipnotizante. Aquele brilho em seus olhos, seu sorriso luminoso. Naya lidera com verdade, humor, inteligência. Eu a amava por todos esses motivos. Eu amava seu senso de curiosidade e desejo de viajar. Tive a sorte de ser sua parceira de viagem em algumas das minhas aventuras favoritas. Enquanto escrevo isso, estou sorrindo com lembranças de uma excursão espontânea de 36 horas a Paris. Com Naya, tudo era possível e muitas vezes simplesmente as coisas aconteciam ao lado dela, quase magicamente…”
Darren Criss, o Blaine, se disse agradecido pela amizade e pelo apoio que ela lhe deu durante a série. “Penso que ela tinha mais talento do que alguma vez tivemos a oportunidade de ver. Constantemente, sentia-me comovido pela forma como cuidava da sua família e como se preocupava com os seus amigos. Ela esteve disponível para mim em inúmeras ocasiões nas quais não precisava estar e sempre me senti agradecido pela sua amizade na época, tal como agora certamente estou”.
Melissa Benoist, que antes de se tornar Supergirl foi Marley Rose em “Glee”, exaltou a beleza interior da atriz. “Existia uma beleza inegável que ela irradiava, não só de por fora, mas também por dentro, e considero-me uma sortuda por ter testemunhado isso de perto, mesmo que por um período curto de tempo”, comentou. “Eu ficava intimidada por ela, mas ela tinha um jeito de te desarmar que apenas fazia você querer estar perto dela, ouvir o que ela tinha a dizer (porque seria, sem dúvida, a coisa mais nítida e real que você ouviria o dia todo). Ela foi tão gentil e aberta comigo quando não precisava ser, quando eu era uma novata ingênua, sem noção e insegura. Bravamente autêntica, genuinamente gentil, incrivelmente talentosa e profundamente amada por tantos. Descanse em paz, Naya”.
Demi Lovato, que fez uma participação em “Glee” como uma namorada de Santana, personagem de Rivera, também prestou sua homenagem. “Eu vou sempre valorizar a oportunidade que tive de interpretar sua namorada em ‘Glee’. A personagem que você fazia era revolucionária para dezenas de meninas queer que estavam ‘no armário’ (como eu na época) e meninas abertamente queer”, disse. “Sua ambição e suas conquistas foram inspiradoras para as mulheres latinas por todo o mundo. Meu coração está com seus entes queridos nesse momento…”, finalizou ela. Nos Stories, Demi compartilhou que estava ouvindo “Here Comes The Sun”, dos Beatles, que as duas cantaram na produção da Fox.
E Heather Morris, a Brittany, com quem a personagem de Rivera se casou na série, após se oferecer como voluntária para ajudar na busca pela colega ficou sem palavras, publicando um vídeo simbólico com nuvens do céu.
Diversos outros integrantes do elenco também se manifestaram de diferentes formas, como Alex Newell (Unique Adams), Josh Sussman (Jacob Ben Israel), Vanessa Lengies (Sugar), Iqbal Theba (o diretor Figgins) e Jane Lynch (Sue Sylvester). “Descanse docemente, Naya. Que baita força você era. Amor e paz para sua família”, escreveu a intérprete da treinadora Sue.
Até Lea Michele, a Rachel, que tem sido denunciada por seu comportamento nos bastidores de “Glee”, pronunciou-se pelos Stories do Instagram com uma foto da atriz na série musical, além de uma imagem de Cory Monteith, morto há sete anos. Mas a reação dos fãs de Rivera foi tão forte – Michele é acusada de destratar a colega – , que ela acabou deletando sua conta no Twitter.
A comoção foi tão grande que, além dos atores de “Glee”, várias outras celebridades se manifestaram.
O post mais sensível foi da atriz Lili Reinhart, a Betty de “Riverdale”. “É estranho chorar e lamentar a perda de alguém que você nunca conheceu. Mas eu cresci assistindo a ‘Glee’ – e Naya Rivera era dona de um talento lindo. Meu coração está partido pelo filho dela. Fique próximo aos seus agora, se você é sortudo o suficiente de estar perto deles”, comentou.
A cantora Kehlani também fez uma manifestação bonita, ao comentar a influência de Rivera. “O motivo pelo qual “Songbird” de Fleetwood Mac é uma das minhas músicas favoritas é por causa da versão da trilha sonora de ‘Glee’. Ela transformou a música. Descanse em paz, Naya Rivera”.
Nina Dobrev, a Elena de “The Vampire Diaries”, não conseguiu falar nada, mas se manifestou por meio de uma foto ao lado da amiga em seu Instagram. Essa iniciativa inspirou vários posts similares de amigos da Rivera.
Veja abaixo alguns dos posts originais em homenagem à estrela de “Glee”.
View this post on Instagram
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be.View this post on Instagram
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.View this post on Instagram
Naya and I fell into stride with such ease, she was my first friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream. What if this show worked? Wouldn’t that be something? Something was brimming, it was palpable. And thank god it worked. Naya’s magnetic talent was going to be unleashed, we just didn’t know it yet. I’ve been revisiting Naya’s performances on our show and it has brought me great joy. To work with her was a gift. There was a great deal to absorb – her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent – supreme. Naya had a laugh that would envelop you and hold you captive. She was mesmerizing. That twinkle in her eye, her luminous smile. Naya lead with truth, humor, wit. I loved her for all of these reasons. I loved her sense of curiosity and wanderlust. I was lucky enough to be her travel partner for some of my most favorite adventures. As I write this, I’m grinning with swelling memories of a spontenaous 36 hour excursion – one might even say diversion – to Paris. With Naya, everything was possible and would often simply unfold before us, almost magically. On this particular jaunt, within ten minutes of checking into our hotel, we found ourselves strolling the halls of L'École des Beaux-Arts, sipping wine from paper cups with students showcasing their latest work. It was fantastic. We were united in our commitment to discovery. And there was always a list of cleverly curated ideas in Naya’s back pocket, should we need it. I cannot make sense of this tremendous loss. I will hold onto her and these memories for the rest of time, alongside our Glee family. Please hold space for her, her family, her beautiful boy. In absolute, loving memory.View this post on Instagram
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. • 7 years ago today, she and I were together in London when we found out about Cory. We were so far away, but I was so thankful that we had each other. A week ago today we were talking about running away to Hawaii. This doesn’t make sense. And I know it probably never will. • She was so independent and strong and the idea of her not being here is something I cannot comprehend. She was the single most quick-witted person I’ve ever met, with a steel-trap memory that could recall the most forgettable conversations from a decade ago verbatim. The amount of times she would memorize all of those crazy monologues on Glee the morning of and would never ever mess up during the scene… I mean, she was clearly more talented than the rest of us. She was the most talented person I’ve ever known. There is nothing she couldn’t do and I’m furious we won’t get to see more. • I’m thankful for all the ways in which she made me a better person. She taught me how to advocate for myself and to speak up for the things and people that were important to me, always. I’m thankful for the times I grew an ab muscle from laughing so hard at something she said. I’m thankful she became like family. I’m thankful that my dad happened to have met her weeks before I did and when I got Glee, he told me to “look out for a girl named Naya because she seemed nice.” Well dad, she was nice and she became one of my favorite people ever. • If you were fortunate enough to have known her, you’ll know that her most natural talent of all was being a mother. The way that she loved her boy, it was truly Naya at her most peaceful. I’m thankful that Naya got that beautiful little boy back on that boat. I’m thankful he will have a strong family around him to protect him and tell him about his incredible mom. I just hope more than anything that her family is given the space and time to come to terms with this. For having such tiny body, Naya had such a gigantic presence, a void that will now be felt by all of us – those of us who knew her personally and the millions of you who loved her through your TVs. I love you, Bee.View this post on Instagram
She has not left my mind this last week. It’s difficult to find words. There was an undeniable beauty that she radiated inside and out, and I consider myself incredibly lucky that I got to witness that up close even for the short period of time that I did. I was so intimidated by her, yet she had a way of disarming that just made you want to be around her, hear what she had to say (because it would undoubtedly be the sharpest and most real thing you would hear all day). She was kind and open to me when she didn’t have to be, when I was a naive, clueless and insecure newcomer. Bravely authentic, genuinely kind, incredibly talented and deeply loved by so many. Thinking of her family and loved ones. Rest In Peace, Naya.View this post on Instagram
Naya was insanely talented, breathtakingly gorgeous, and one of the wittiest people I’ve ever met, but the legacy she left behind for me is her kindness. I joined the cast of Glee in the third season and as the newcomer, I was intimidated and terrified. The cast was already such a tight-knit group who had been working incredibly hard together for over three years to make it a hit show and I never expected any of them to have time for me. To my surprise, Naya, one of the most beloved by the rest of the cast (and the entire world), showed me instant warmth and kindness. She invited me to parties and gatherings and was always there to give advice. She was a superstar who had nothing to gain from being kind to the new girl, but she was and that changed this new girl’s entire experience on that show. I will forever be grateful to that beautiful human. My heart goes out to her family and her sweet boy. ❤️View this post on Instagram
My heart is broken.. I truly had soo much fun filming this little segment… we both clearly didn’t wanna be there but made the most of it! Naya was truly a star.. one day as I was coming out of hair and make up I saw her sitting at base camp and she said “Alex… when you go on tour can you please say ‘everybody say heeeyy Ms. Newell’’ just for me!” I said absolutely we laughed and had a short little convo about life and music.. I’ll cherish that moment for ever!! I watched her preform with such power, brilliance, and honesty.. While being a light as a person! The love she had for her family and friends was always clear! She will truly be missed! Josey you are loved by all the people who love your mother! My thoughts and prayers are with her family! Rest Sweet Angel..View this post on Instagram
Naya was a such a powerful force, in both her personal life and in her work. While so many of us were trying to find our voice, Naya’s was clear and resolute. When she spoke, you would embrace every last word. And when she sang, she would let you into her soul. Glee acted as only a snippet of her life that we all, thankfully, had the honor of witnessing. But Naya would shine brightest when surrounded by her wonderful family. A common passion we both shared recently was that of our roles as parents. Naya was fervent about motherhood and had a steadfast love for Josey. It is that powerful love that ensures us that her story does not end here. I’m confident that her positive influence will be continuously felt, and that her beautiful spirit will carry on in the lives of so many. I’m devastated by this immense loss. This week has been long and trying with much praying and hope. I find some solace in closure, but the pain I feel for her and her family cannot be measured. Rest in peace, keep shining down on us with your bright light.View this post on Instagram
RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee. The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.. ❤️
Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera via Instagram stories.
Thank you for what you gave the world. I love you. pic.twitter.com/CFNmwgtSva— Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) July 13, 2020
Leia também